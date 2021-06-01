Ministry of Defense appoints independent observers to oversee significant road and infrastructure development in border areas





The Border Roads Organization (BRO) which has played a critical role in increasing connectivity with border areas and building roads and bridges will now have two independent external observers to oversee infrastructure development. The Ministry of Defense on May 31 appointed former Chief Information Officer Sudhir Bhargava and former Deputy National Security Advisor Rajiv Jain as independent external observers to oversee the work of the Military Engineer Services (MAS) and the Border Roads Organization (BRO). ). Jain has also served as head of the Intelligence Bureau in the past. Together with the BRO, the Military Engineering Service (MES), which calls on construction activities for the armed forces, also undertakes critical projects such as airfield construction and other critical infrastructure projects. Amid the military clash with China in Ladakh, there has been a new focus on increasing military as well as civilian infrastructure in border areas to match the rapid pace of development made by the Chinese. In an office memorandum, the Ministry of Defense appointed a panel of retired government officers as Independent External Observers (IEMs) for the MES and BRO. They have been appointed for a three-year term. The role and tasks of the independent external observers shall be in accordance with the standard revised Standard Operating Procedure issued by the CVC. Circular CVC Nr. 02/01/2017 dated 13.01.2017 is under review and the mandate of IEMs will include procurement issues / cases of the Services of Military Engineer and the Organization of Border Roads. Sudhir Bhargava is a retired IAS officer in the 1979 Rajasthan cadre group. He was appointed Chief Information Commissioner in December 2018 and resigned in 2020. Both officers would oversee the operation and procurement of the Military Engineering Services (MES), the main construction agency and one of the pillars of the Indian Army Engineers Corps, which provides rear-line engineering support to the Armed Forces. It is one of the largest construction and maintenance agencies in India with an overall annual budget of around Rs 13,000 Cro. Following the new roads, at least 10 tunnels extending up to 100 km are planned in Ladakh and Kashmir to facilitate the smooth movement of military and civilian vehicles throughout the year through mountain passes to the front seats. Some of these are at altitudes of more than 17,000 meters, making it a challenging task. READ ALSO: Crucial to Ladakhs connection, Zoji La opens in 110 days, less than 150 days ago READ ALSO: In just 5 days, BRO launches bridge connecting Shillong and Silchar

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos