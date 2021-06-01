Despite the challenging fiscal space, the government continues to support brandy





KUALA LUMPUR (June 1): The recent announcement of RM40 billion Rem Pemerkasa Plus is proof that the government remains committed and vigilant to the needs and demands of the people to cope with the health crisis despite the challenging fiscal space that is available. I would like to emphasize the commitment of governments to protect people’s lives by increasing the capacity of the public health system, including the national immunization program Covid-19, said Tengku Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz. The government is also committed to ensuring the well-being of Malaysia, especially those most affected by the crisis, he told a news conference here today following the announcement of Pemerkasa Plus, which includes the direct injection of RM 5 billion in additional spending by governments. despite the deficit which is already expected to be around six percent and the legal debt near the 60 percent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ceiling. Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin when announcing the measures amid a new blockade to curb the infection said it would have a major impact on the country’s economy and that the government has limited fiscal space. However, movement was necessary to ensure the well-being of the brandy. The government, Tengku Zafrul said, will continue to work to ensure that no group is left behind, including informal sector workers, youth and the vulnerable. We are committed to supporting businesses, large and small, and the wider economy. I would like to point out that this aid package is a major bridge in governments ’efforts to move from the Revitalization agenda to the Reform agenda in the 6R governments approach. Moreover, this package is a continuation of previous economic aid and incentive packages. Therefore, Pemerkasa Plus should be seen together with other stimulus packages, especially Permai (January 2021) and Pemerkasa (March 2021) which are still being actively implemented with a value of more than RM 100 billion. I hope people will continue to adhere to the SOP and practice self-control. However, everyone in Malaysia has a collective responsibility to ensure safety and well-being in the fight against Covid-19, he stressed. The number of new Covid-19 cases reported today has risen slightly to 7,105 compared to 6,824 cases yesterday, said Tan Sri General Director of Health Dr. Noor Hisham Abdullah. Through a Twitter post, Dr Noor Hisham mentioned the increase of 281 cases, making a cumulative total of 579,462 cases registered so far. Bernama Facebook

