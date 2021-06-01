EXPLANATORY-The cost of giving birth to a child in China





Beijing, June 1 (Reuters) – Chinese married couples could have up to three children, China announced on Monday, in a major shift from the border of two as recent data showed a dramatic drop in births in the most populous country. in the world. The cost of raising a child in urban China has hampered many expectant parents, and China’s fertility rate has dropped to just 1.3 children per woman, despite the removal of a one-child policy from Beijing in 2016. Below are some of the costs of raising a child in major Chinese cities. MATERIAL EXPENSES Maternity costs in public hospitals in China, including prenatal tests and births, are usually covered by state insurance, but resources are scarce in public hospitals and more Chinese women are turning to private clinics, which can charge more than 100,000 yuan ($ 15,700)) Wealthy families usually hire a home nurse, or yuesao, to care for the mother and baby in the first month, at about 15,000 yuan. As incomes rise in China, young mothers are also flocking to expensive postpartum centers offering professional care and services. Such a facility in Beijing’s Wangfujing district costs from 150,000 to 350,000 yuan a month. RESIDENCE AND EDUCATION After feeding their children formula milk imported from Australia and New Zealand and sending them to early childhood education centers, wealthy parents are looking for apartments in districts with good schools like Beijing Haidian, where housing costs on average over 90,000 yuan per square meter, on par with average prices in Manhattan. Those who do not qualify for public schools because they do not have a hukou, or residence permit, must attend private schools, which cost from 40,000 to 250,000 yuan per year. Concerned parents, most of them invest in their only child, enroll in children for private tutors and in outside teaching like piano, tennis or chess classes. The competition is so fierce that a familiar term in parent circles – jiwa, or chicken baby – refers to parents pumping energy by increasing chicken blood to their children by charging them with extracurricular classes. In order to ease the pressure on children and increase birth rates by lowering the costs of family education, China has launched a crackdown on the private tutoring industry. According to a report by the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences 2019, the average family living in the affluent Shanghai Jingan district spends almost 840,000 yuan per child from birth to junior high school, which usually ends at age 15, by including 510,000 in education alone. Low-income families in Shanghai Jingan and Minhang counties, which have an annual income of less than 50,000 yuan, spend over 70% of their child earnings, the report said. LIE DOWN The high costs and pressures of growing up as a child alone, as well as the expectation that they will support their parents, have made many young people reluctant to have children of their own. New words that catch the eye of young people often appear on social media, including the latest tang ping, or lying down, reflecting frustration with a society surrounded by innovation, another phrase that refers to the state of being i trapped in a pointless competition. This came after the rise of the singing culture, which rejoices in often-ironic defeatism, and the Buddhist youth, which refers to new peoples laissez-faire attitude towards life. ($ 1 = 6,3667 yuan) (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Tony Munroe; Editing by Nick Macfie)

