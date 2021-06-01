Shipment of 30 doses of lakh from Russia lands in Hyderabad

Amid efforts to boost Covid-19 vaccination nationwide, a shipment of three million doses of Russian COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccine landed at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday.

A GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) press release said the vaccine shipment arrived from Russia on a specially hired freighter RU-9450 which was touched at Hyderabad Airport at 03.43 hours.

“While GHAC has already handled several shipment of vaccine imports before that, today ‘s shipment of 56.6 tonnes of vaccines is the single largest shipment of imported COVID-19 vaccines handled in India to date. This shipment completed all processes and was delivered in less than 90 minutes, “she said.

The Sputnik V vaccine requires specialized treatment and storage, which is required to be kept at a temperature of -20 C.

GHAC has worked closely with experts from the customer supply chain team, officials from the customs department and other stakeholders over an extended period of time to ensure that the necessary infrastructure and handling processes are fully in place at the Terminal Air transport for smooth handling of vaccine shipments, she said.

Dr. Reddy Laboratories is in a pact with the Russian Direct Investment Fund to sell the first doses of 125 million people (250 million bottles) of SputnikV in India.

Dr Reddy’s labs have received approval from the Indian medic regulator for limited use of SputnikV emergency.

Dr Reddys who had previously received over two lakh vaccines from RDIF, the recently launched SputnikVand gently contacted Apollo Hospitals to pilot the vaccine.

Currently, most of the photos administered in India are AstraZeneca, but local firm Bharat Biotech also plans to increase production of its Covaxin vaccine to 23 million in June from about 10 million in April, a government official had previously told Reuters.

“There will be a gradual accumulation of vaccines,” said the official, who is involved in approving the vaccines.

Only about 3% of India’s population is fully vaccinated and about 12% have received the first stroke and are waiting for the second. State governments, including the capital Delhi, have reported an acute shortage of vaccines and some are inoculating only the elderly and front line workers.

This story was published by a wireless agency source without text modifications. Only the title has been changed.

