Withdrawal of defamation action a victory for ABC, not Christian Porter

Meanwhile the South Australian forensic pathologist has asked questions of various players showing a broad brief interpretation of him to investigate the cause of Kate’s death. He is asking questions about the surrounding circumstances, including the NSW police investigation. Then why did Porter withdraw? And make no mistake, it was his retreat. He proposed mediation three weeks ago. As ABC has acknowledged, it is not possible to substantiate the allegations of rape against him. He has denied them and is entitled to the presumption of innocence. ABC reporter Louise Milligan. In his defense, ABC did not claim to be able to prove he was guilty of rape. Rather, he claimed he could prove that Porter was reasonably suspected of rape and that it was reasonable for ABC to publish the fact that a letter accusing him had been sent to senior politicians, including Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Porter has so far managed to get the basis for ABC’s claims that he was suspected of being reasonably oppressed. This is material that Justice Jagot has so far refused to remove from the court file. So what is in that material? Only ABC and Porter know, but it should obviously include evidence from additional witnesses. Can those people now decide to go public in any case? Loading We know one of them is James Hooke, senior managing director of Macquarie Group and a former boyfriend of Kate. Hooke is widely thought to be the one who wrote the letter to Morrison and South Australian Senators Penny Wong and Sarah Hanson-Young. He has gone out of his way to make it clear that he has information to give that he had relevant conversations with Kate and Porter decades ago. He has so far refused media interviews. He wants to give his information as part of a properly formed investigation or legal process.

Last week, when Dyer managed to remove Porters’s lawyer from the case disqualification, it became clear that Hooke’s oath would be allowed to be proven. A decision was imminent whether the ABCs’ defense would be hit. If it were not hit, it would likely be made public. As any journalist, media executive, or defamation lawyer can tell you, when a case is settled out of court, it almost always involves publishing an apology, removing the original journalism, and often paying damages. Loading None of that happened here. All relevant journalism and social media posts by Milligan and her executive producer Sally Neighbor remain online. ABC has added a statement to the mainstream story expressing regret that some readers may have misunderstood the article as a guilty plea against Porter. However, ABC stands by its journalism.

There is no way it can be a win for Porter. This is not to say that ABC had nothing to lose and nothing to learn. Perhaps he was not sure of victory if the affair had continued. If the court had found that ABC identified Porter and accused him of rape, then things would be bleak for Auntie. At that point, the social media activity of Milligan and others could have been used to undermine ABCs claiming to have acted reasonably and in the public interest, rather than out of malice. The militant use of social media is something I have written about before, and remains an issue for ABC management and for journalists and their bosses in general.

The claim that ABC was willing to settle because of the revelations Milligan asked the Door to delete some of their conversations is largely a red herring, but the matter could certainly have been used in court to embarrass ABC, to put questioned its integrity and Milligan. Loading There are also legitimate questions to ask about aspects of how journalism was done, including the failure to declare a close friendship between Milligan and one of Kates’s friends, and the removal from history of the fact that Kates’s parents suspected in the veracity of its claims. Meanwhile there is still a heated debate within ABC whether the original Brenda Canberra Bubble program should have been aired after lawyers had ordered the rape allegation dropped. I wrote at the time, and still believe, that program just crossed the line, largely thanks to the interview with Malcolm Turnbull, who is also a key player in all of this. But it is certainly debatable that the show, which we now know to have been a Trojan Horse for the most serious charge, should never have gone on the air.