The books of Yogi Adityanath and Baba Ramdev will be part of the philosophical curriculum of UP – Edexlive
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and yoga teacher Ramdev will now be part of the Chaudhary University Charan Singh curriculum.
University officials said this is part of their effort to teach students about “their ancient cultural heritage” and the architects of that heritage.
Yogi Adityanath ” Hathyoga Ka Swaroop va Sadhna ” and Ramdev ” Yog Sadhna va Yog Chikitsa Rahasya ‘will be part of the first year, second semester university philosophy program.
It can also be taken as an elective course by students, along with other courses. Prof Y Vimla, Vice-Chancellor of the University, said, “The Philosophy Studies Board has decided to include the works of Yogi Adityanath and Ramdev in the curriculum. Both books have been recommended by the state government and approved by the University Studies Board.” .
The recommendation from the state government was made to the University Grants Commission (UGC). “Studying and practicing this course will ensure a stress-free and hassle-free life, expanding awareness, regulating the nervous system, etc.,” said the curriculum structure for the philosophy course recommended by the state government for the university.
Under the New Education Policy, UGC has come up with a new curriculum which allows universities to decide what constitutes 30 percent of the curriculum for each subject. This 30 percent was created to take into account regional importance.
Both books have been selected from a list of seven suggested readings, the others being ‘Gheranda Samhita’, ‘Patanjali Yoga Sutra’, a book by Swami Satyanand Saraswati and two by Paramhansa Yogananda.
Prof Vimla said, “The concept of the New Education Policy is that students should first be valued by their ancient cultural heritage and learn about the architects of this heritage. For example, when it comes to botany, we need to teach them. students for the sages who developed Ayurveda and contributors to its evolutionary process ”.
