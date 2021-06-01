



The dramatic video captured the moment when a terrified young girl was rescued off the coast of Wales after the rubber dinghy on which she was going out to sea. The young man – believed to be 8 years old – had swum on the dinghy, which was attached to a rope held by a relative, but strong winds in the Rhyl pushed him about half a mile out to sea on Monday, Sun reported. Rhyl Lifeboat Station spokesman Paul Frost said “the raft was exploding fast in the sea” from the sea breeze as the tide passed. RNLI / Rhyl crew A child was swept a few hundred feet into the sea, but fortunately had stayed in their inflatable. RNLI / Rhyl crew The crew came along and took the baby on board with the inflatable and successfully returned to the family waiting on shore. RNLI / Rhyl crew No medical help was needed for the girl who was only slightly shocked. RNLI / Rhyl crew “It was very lucky that the crew was in the area, taking part in another call. We were on stage very quickly, said Rhyl Lifeboat Station spokesman Paul Frost. A travel map that got baby bloating toys. RNLI / Maritime Traffic The gruesome footage shows members of the Royal Old Royal Institution running the girl, who is seen screaming that she was scared and wanted to go outside. Moments later, rescue teams pulled out the crying girl for safety and assured her that she would soon be reunited with her family. Frost said the gomonia was rapidly being pulled out of the sea by the wind into the sea as the tide was fading. She did the right thing by standing on the dinghy and not trying to swim ashore, he said. “She was crying when the crew found her and they took her back to shore with her family. No medical help was needed – she was just a little shocked, Frost added.

