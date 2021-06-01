China denies allegations of torture by Australian academic News Asia & Top Stories





Beijing (AFP) – China on Tuesday (June 1st) denied allegations by an Australian academic that he was tortured in custody during his two-year detention on espionage charges. The trial of Australian-born Australian Yang Jun began behind closed doors on Thursday, but the court decided to postpone a decision and a sentence. The 56-year-old, also known by his spelled Yang Hengjun, told supporters he was tortured while in a secret detention facility and feared that forced confessions could be used against him. “The first six months … were a really bad period. They tortured me,” Yang said in a first message from AFP. But China denied the claim, saying his trial was conducted in accordance with Chinese law and that Yang’s legal rights were protected. “Yang Jun was not arrested or arbitrarily tortured to extract a confession,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a news conference on Tuesday. “Such practices are expressly prohibited by Chinese law.” Canberra has expressed deep concern about the lack of transparency after her ambassador was denied entry to the hearing. Yang, who has been held since 2019, is one of two high-profile Australians arrested in China on espionage charges as tensions escalate between Canberra and Beijing. Another Australian, TV presenter Cheng Lei, has been held since August accused of “supplying state secrets overseas”. Relations between Canberra and Beijing have deteriorated significantly in recent years, with disagreements over everything from telecommunications giant Huawei to the origins of Covid-19. Australia and New Zealand on Monday also expressed grave concern over human rights abuses in Hong Kong and the Xinjiang region, as well as the amusement of building China’s islands in the South China Sea that affect freedom of navigation. China’s foreign ministry said it “strongly opposes” the joint statement issued by Mr. Scott Scott Morrison and Ms. Jacinda Ardern, reprimanding leaders for “irresponsible remarks on China’s internal affairs”. China has also imposed billions of dollars in tariffs on Australian exports and cut off diplomatic channels between the two nations.







