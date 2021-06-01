Empty streets and shopping malls while Malaysia is blocked





KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia launched a two-week national blockade on Tuesday, with police checkpoints at road junctions around the capital Kuala Lumpur as authorities tackle a wave of COVID-19 infections that has reached record levels in recent weeks. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin called it a total deadlock, although essential services are allowed and some factories may operate with a reduced workforce. The latter spread has been more severe, in part due to highly transmissible variants. He has also strained the health service, causing some in the capital to wonder if enough has been done. For me, the blockade should have been carried out during Ramadan when there were fewer occasions and people were not moving as much, said bank manager Muhammad Azril Maridzuan, referring to the month of Muslim fasting that ended in mid-May. Now, people are moving more. So it’s a little late, but a blockage is okay to lower our infection rates, he said. Traffic seemed lighter in parts of the capital often overloaded with cars moving normally around the 88-storey Petronas Twin Towers. Another resident also worries about the purpose of the recent curbs. I think even with the new restrictions, airports are still open so there is still a potential that COVID could spread even when people are fighting (under blockade) now, said City, a 25-year-old food delivery rider, i who refused to give her full name. Malaysia on Monday announced an additional stimulus package of 40 billion ringgit ($ 9.7 billion) ahead of the blockade, after the finance minister warned on Tuesday that the 6% -7.5% economic growth forecast may need to be revised due to new blocking measures. The number of new cases of COVID-19 daily has been higher than India on a per capita basis, though infections have declined since reaching a record on Saturday. Malaysia reported 7,105 new infections on Tuesday, bringing its total cases to 579,462. Reporting by Ebrahim Harris; Written by Ed Davies; Edited by Giles Elgood

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos