Former European officials condemn obstruction of ICC probe into Israeli war crimes in Palestine

LONDON, Tuesday, 01 June 2021 (WAFA) – At one open letter, 55 former European officials, including prime ministers and foreign ministers, condemned the obstruction of the International Criminal Court (ICC) investigation into Israeli war crimes in Palestine.

“We are sorry to see increasing attacks on the ICC, its staff and civil society collaborating groups. We witnessed with serious concern the executive order issued in the United States by former President Donald Trump and the sanctions imposed against court staff and their family members. “Deeply disturbing is now the unjustified public criticism of the court regarding its investigation of alleged crimes committed in the occupied Palestinian territory, including baseless allegations of anti-Semitism,” the former European leaders said.

“It has been well established and recognized that responsibility for serious violations of rights by all parties to a conflict is essential to achieving lasting and lasting peace,” they added. “Where there is no responsibility for serious human rights violations, it is the victims who seek justice and the people who want a lasting peace who are paying the price.”

They added: “Efforts to discredit the court and obstruct its work cannot be tolerated if we are serious about promoting and upholding justice globally. We understand the fear of politically motivated complaints and investigations. However, we strongly believe that the Rome Statute guarantees the highest standards of justice and provides an essential way to address impunity for the world’s most serious crimes. Failure to do so would have serious consequences.

“In this context, we emphasize the importance of all European governments resolutely supporting the ICC’s independence and protecting the institution and its staff from any external pressure or threat. This includes refraining from public criticism of ICC decisions, which may contribute to undermining the independence of the judiciary and public confidence in its authority. “

The former leaders concluded their letter by stressing that the ICC is a vital part of the rule-based international order. “Now more than ever, Europe must lead by example in defending the independence of the judiciary.”

MK