Italian mafia boss who killed famous prosecutor and dismembered boy in acid is released from prison





Italians reacted shocked Tuesday to the release from prison of the infamous mafia boss who killed Italy’s most famous prosecutor and melted the body of a boy in acid, among other crimes. Giovanni Brusca, 64, was released Monday from Rome’s Rebibbia prison after serving a 25-year sentence during which he became a state witness. He will now complete four years of probation. In this undated photo, anti-mafia police in masks to hide their identities accompany mafia fugitive Giovani Brusca as he leaves the Palermo police headquarters to be sent to a maximum security prison. Tony Gentile via Reuters

“Brusca liberated – the wildest boss,” La Repubblica wrote daily. Brusca was a key figure inside Cosa Nostra, sicilian mafia group. He detonated the bomb that killed Giovanni Falcone, Italy’s legendary magistrate, who devoted his career to overthrowing the mafia in 1992. Falcone’s wife and three bodyguards were also killed in the attack after their car passed over a section of highway outside Palermo where 882 pounds of explosives were hidden, detonated by nearby Brusca. Trend news The wife of one of the slain bodyguards, Tina Montinaro, told Repubblica she was “outraged” by Brusca’s release. “The state is against us – after 29 years we still do not know the truth about the massacre and Giovanni Brusca, the man who destroyed my family, is free,” Montinaro said. Falcone’s sister, Maria, told the newspaper she was disappointed by the news, but “it is the law, a law further required by my brother and to be obeyed”. Brusca, who was arrested in 1996, was one of the most loyal operators of Chief of Cosa Nostra Salvatore “Toto” Riina, and as an accomplice admitted to committing hundreds of murders, Italian news media reported. One of the most brutal was the murder of 12-year-old Giuseppe Di Matteo, the son of a mobster who was abducted in 1993 in retaliation for his father collaborating with authorities. After being held in a house for more than two years in scandalous conditions, the boy drowned and his body was thrown into acid in what police have called “one of the most hated crimes in Cosa Nostra history”. Protests over Brusca’s release also came from both sides of Italy’s political division. The leader of the center-left Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, called it “a punch in the stomach that leaves him speechless, wondering how it is possible.” The far-right leader Matteo Salvini, the leader of the League party, went further. “A person who carried out these actions, who showed a child in acid, who killed Falcone, is in my opinion a wild animal and can not get out of prison,” said Salvini.

