Bombs plunge bombs into lava with bubbles erupting from Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall volcano

Due to Iceland’s location on the Mid-Atlantic ridge, a divergent boundary of tectonic plates, and its location over a hot spot, the northern Nordic island country has a high concentration of active volcanoes.

Known as the site of fire and ice, the island currently has 32 active volcanic systems, 13 of which have seen eruptions since the establishment of Iceland in 874. The mirror of the most active system is Grmsvtn.

Iceland is Europe’s largest and most active volcanic region, home to a third of the lava that has leaked to Earth over the past 5,000 years – since the Middle Ages, according to Visit Iceland.

The vast North Atlantic island is bordered by the Arctic Circle where it lies on the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a fissure at the bottom of the ocean that separates the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates.The displacement of these plates is partly responsible for Iceland’s intense volcanic activity.

Despite being located in the far north near the Arctic Circle, Iceland’s volcanoes can have major consequences for the rest of the globe. In 2010, an eruption at Eyjafjallajokull volcano sent large clouds of smoke and ash into the atmosphere, causing further disruption of peacetime air traffic to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the photo: Northern lights seen on the ash bullet of a volcano in Eyjafjallajokull, Iceland, April 22, 2010

934

The Eldgja eruption – which means ‘fire canyon’ in Icelandic – is the largest basalt lava eruption the world has ever seen. Part of the same volcanic system as the mighty Katla volcano, the Eldgja fissure is 75 miles[75 km]long, lying on the western edge of Vatnajokull. The eruption led to two large lava fields covering 301 square miles.

1783

The eruption of the Laki volcanic fissure in the south of the island is considered by some experts as the most devastating in Iceland’s history, causing its greatest environmental and socio-economic catastrophe: 50 to 80 percent of Iceland’s livestock were killed, a famine that left a quarter of Iceland’s population dead.

The volume of lava, nearly 15 cubic kilometers (3.6 cubic miles), is the second largest recorded on Earth in the last millennium.

The meteorological impact of the Lucky eruptions had consequences for several years in the Northern Hemisphere, causing a drop in global temperatures and crop failures in Europe as millions of tons of sulfur dioxide were released.

Some experts have suggested that the aftermath of the explosion may have played a part in causing the French Revolution, although the issue is still a matter of debate.

The 130 still smoking craters of the volcano were placed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2019, along with the entire Vatnajokull National Park to which it belongs.

In the photo: Laki volcanic cones left behind after its eruption in 1783. The volume of lava, nearly 15 cubic kilometers (3.6 cubic miles), is the second largest recorded on Earth in the last millennium

1875

Practically unknown at the time, Askja, Iceland’s second largest volcano system, erupted in three separate phases. Two of the three clouds of ash rose more than 20 kilometers (12 miles) into the sky.

Toxic effects across Iceland, which in some places reached a thickness of 20 centimeters (eight inches), killed livestock, polluted the land and caused a wave of emigration to North America.

Isolated on a plateau and far from civilization, Askja is today a popular tourist attraction and its lava fields were used to train astronauts for the 1965 and 1967 Apollo missions.

1918

Considered one of Iceland’s most dangerous volcanoes, the recent Katla eruption added five kilometers of land mass to the country’s south coast.

Located beneath the Myrdalsjokull Glacier, when Katla erupts it emits large amounts of ash, or fragments of hardened magma rocks which are dispersed in the air and carried by the powerful glacier flood caused by the melting of the ice.

On average two eruptions per century, Katla has not erupted violently for more than 100 years and experts say it is overdue.

Satellite image of Katla volcano located in Iceland. Image taken September 20, 2014. Considered one of Iceland’s most dangerous volcanoes, the latest Katla eruption added five kilometers of land mass to the country’s south coast.

1973

In one of the most dramatic eruptions in the country’s recent history, Heimaey Island in the Westman Islands was awakened one January morning by an explosion in a crack just 150 feet (yards) from the city center.

The eruption of Eldfell volcano occurred not only in a populated area – one of the country’s most important fishing areas – but also surprised locals at dawn. One third of the houses in the area were destroyed and 5,300 residents were evacuated. One person died.

2010

2010 In April 2010, large plumes of ash rose into the sky for several weeks during the eruption of Eyjafjallajokull volcano, causing the greatest disruption of peacetime air traffic to the Covid-19 pandemic.

2011

Grimsvotn Volcano, also located under the Vatnajokull Glacier, is Iceland’s most active volcano. Its last eruption was in May 2011, the ninth since 1902.

Over the course of a week, it sent a cloud of ash 25 miles (15 miles) into the sky, causing the cancellation of more than 900 flights, mostly to the UK, Scandinavia and Germany.

2014 – 2015

The awakening of Bardarbunga, a volcano beneath the Vatnajokull Glacier – Europe’s largest ice cap – in the heart of southern Iceland’s uninhabited highlands, was the latest eruption before Friday.

The volcano erupted for five months, both under the ice and breaking the surface in a crack in the Holuhraun lava field, creating the largest flow of basalt lava in Iceland in more than 230 years, but causing no damage or damage.