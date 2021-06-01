China’s three-child policy sparks outrage and concern

After China said it would allow couples to have three children, state-run news media trumpeted the move as a major change that would help stimulate growth. But in most parts of the country, the announcement was met with outrage.

Women concerned that the measure would only exacerbate discrimination by employers who are reluctant to pay maternity leave. Young people thought they were already in a hurry to find work and take care of themselves, let alone a child (or three). Working-class parents said the financial burden of more children would be unbearable.

I will definitely not have another child, said Hu Daifang, a former migrant worker in Sichuan Province. Mr Hu, 35, said he was already struggling, especially after his mother fell ill and could no longer help caring for his two children. It feels like we are just surviving, not living.

To many ordinary Chinese, the news of the policy change on Monday was just a reminder of a problem they had long known: the drastic inadequacy of China’s social security network and the legal protections that would allow them to have more children.