International
China’s three-child policy sparks outrage and concern
After China said it would allow couples to have three children, state-run news media trumpeted the move as a major change that would help stimulate growth. But in most parts of the country, the announcement was met with outrage.
Women concerned that the measure would only exacerbate discrimination by employers who are reluctant to pay maternity leave. Young people thought they were already in a hurry to find work and take care of themselves, let alone a child (or three). Working-class parents said the financial burden of more children would be unbearable.
I will definitely not have another child, said Hu Daifang, a former migrant worker in Sichuan Province. Mr Hu, 35, said he was already struggling, especially after his mother fell ill and could no longer help caring for his two children. It feels like we are just surviving, not living.
To many ordinary Chinese, the news of the policy change on Monday was just a reminder of a problem they had long known: the drastic inadequacy of China’s social security network and the legal protections that would allow them to have more children.
On Weibo, users complained about rising education spending, high housing prices and unforgivable working hours. They noted China’s lack of childcare services, forcing many young parents to rely on their parents to look after their children.
I recommend that you first fix the most fundamental problems with maternity rights and discrimination that women will inevitably encounter in the workplace, and then encourage them to have children, read the most popular comment below an article about policy change by Xinhua, the state news agency.
Another commenter was more direct: Get out of here! Will you help us take care of the children? Will you give us a house?
In response to a poll by Xinhua entitled: Are you ready for politics with three children? only a handful of respondents chose I’m ready, I can not wait. Of the approximately 22,000 people who responded to the poll at one point, 20,000 chose that I would not consider at all. The poll was quickly deleted.
In its announcement, the government promised to help families with the cost of education and childcare, but gave few details.
China has long promised to review policies affecting families, but change had been slow. The only real change in the last five years, said Lu Hongping, a professor of population studies at Hebei University, had been an extension of the legal maternity leave of about 160 days in most areas. But even then, he said, it was too short.
They did not do well. Basically, they did not do it, Professor Lu said of the reforms. And if it is not done, then the costs are too high and many people will think they can not afford a family very much.
For Mr. Hu and his wife, one child was already enough. But his parents urged them to have a second to help support the couple in their old age. They reluctantly agreed, knowing that rural pensions paid only a small amount.
Mr Hus’s mother had initially helped look after his two children, ages 4 and 9, as he traveled to factories in South China for better work, but this was no longer possible as her health deteriorated. Mr. Hu and his wife recently relocated to their hometown in a small county in Sichuan and opened a street food store to cross.
He was now trying to pay for his mothers medical expenses her insurance had covered little of them and to give his children a good education.
I do not want my children to have the same path I did, always working. I do not want my children to work in a factory, he said. So the pressure is still quite high.
For the wealthy, the pressures may weigh differently, but no less severely.
On the same day the government announced it would calm the eastern borders, Li Li, a middle-level manager at a technology company in Beijing, was approached by her boss. He eagerly asked Ms. Li, 35, who is pregnant with her second child, how long she would be away on maternity leave.
She quickly assured her that she would be gone in just three or four months and that she could work over the end of her vacation tail if needed.
Pregnancy discrimination is widespread in China, with women reporting being fired or demoted after telling their bosses they were expecting a baby. Some women have even reported being forced to sign contracts promising not to get pregnant within a certain period in new jobs.
As a woman, you are naturally at a disadvantage in the workplace, Ms. Li said.
Ms. Li said she was sympathetic to her concerns about the boss. She truly believed that as a manager, her absence would be inappropriate for the company. She admitted that she herself, when interviewing candidates, would sometimes wonder if a new job would soon leave to be born.
However, it was unfair to women, said Ms. Li. She said the government should reimburse employers for maternity pay, as some other countries do, and the term of paternity leave, so that women will not be separated to be parents.
In acknowledging the problem, the government said Monday that it would protect the rights and legitimate interests of women in employment.
Some women pointed out that the government had already banned employers from asking women about their marital status or childbirth in 2019, and the problem was poor enforcement. The government has often encouraged women to move to more traditional gender roles, in an effort to increase the birth rate.
Our government is very good at idle talk, said Lu Pin, a Chinese feminist activist. Meaning it’s pointless to look at just a few things they said.
Mrs. Lu expected discrimination in the workplace against women to worsen. Employers may fear that women would want to have a third child even if, she added, it was unlikely to happen, given the broader trends.
Lack of social support may discourage those who otherwise want more children, but a more fundamental issue may be the lack of interest among younger, better-educated women who have declared a preference for small families. Even if the government would offer more benefits, said Ms. Li, she would not want to have a third child.
Two are good enough, she said. It makes no sense to have too much.
Joy Dong contributed to research.
