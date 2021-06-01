Carrie Johnson ‘ordered unbuttoned dresses on Downing Street to keep wedding secret’





She rented a dress from My Wardrobe HQ for her wedding (Photo: Rex / Net-A-Porter) Carrie Johnson ordered three dresses other than her wedding dress as she did not want anyone to see her and assume she was getting married, it was reported. She rented the clothes from my Wardrobe, but made sure no one wondered if a single white dress was arriving, also choosing some colorful options. The Times reported that she ordered the tulle wedding dress from Christos Costarellos for a week, at a cost of 45 per day. Mrs. Johnson is known to be environmentally conscious and wanted to avoid buying a dress that would only be worn once. Sacha Newall, who co-founded the clothing rental business, told the newspaper: We did not know what it was for. We were just asked to supply some items. Then we saw what happened this weekend. It was all a bit of a surprise.

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson in the 10 Downing Street garden after their wedding (Photo: Getty)

Couple photographed after marriage (Photo: James Cleverly) She said Ms. Johnson was well-informed and driven by sustainability. She is quite serious. There is an awareness of how the prime minister’s wife should dress in a certain way and being a young woman, you do not necessarily have the right attire, she said. She does not want to feel left out. The bride paid for her dress instead of expecting a free price or a discount, she added. Mr Johnson is expected to return to work today following reports that the newlyweds enjoyed a two-day holiday on the coast after Saturday’s ceremony. They shared some photos a day after they had secretly tied the knot in Westminster Cathedral. After the small event with family and close friends, they are said to have sent date storage cards for a larger celebration on July 30, 2022. Understood it is understandable that Carrie will take her husband surname and be known as Carrie Johnson from now on. Get in touch with our news team by emailing us at [email protected] For more stories like this, check out our news site. Get your latest news you need to know, good stories, analysis and more







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos