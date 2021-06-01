Thousands of trees will be planted to help create new Lanarkshire forests





Ten new trees will be planted for every Lanarkshire resident over the next decade as part of a project to create a regional urban forest in an effort to tackle climate change. It is part of the new Clyde Climate Forest project and will see 18 million trees planted in the eight council areas that make up the Glasgow city area, increasing its forest cover from 17 percent to 20 percent. Planting will take place in areas of deprivation, former coal mining sites, vacant and abandoned lands, urban roads and other civic and resident locations, community groups and landowners are being invited to suggest suitable sites.



The Lanarkshire Live app is available for download now. Get all the news from your area, as well as the latest Lanarkshire features, entertainment, sports and coronavirus pandemic cure to your fingertips, 24/7. The free download contains the latest news and exclusive stories and allows you to personalize your site in the sections that matter most to you. Head to the App Store and never miss a beat in Lanarkshire – iOS – Android Young people from Motherwell Primary Cathedral joined Glasgow City Council chairwoman Susan Aitken for the inaugural planting event at Cart and Kittoch Forest Land near Carmunnock, where 40,000 trees will be planted to connect the forest land with nearby Cathkin Braes . Meanwhile, North Lanarkshire leader Jim Logue planted a tree in Clarkston in his hometown of Airdrie to help start the project.





(Image: Airdrie & Coatbridge Contributor / Advertiser)

The Clyde Climate Forest aims to connect regions with 29,000 hectares of existing but fragmented forest forests to restore nature and increase biodiversity. It has been described as an ideal opportunity for the Glasgow city region to demonstrate its commitment to achieving zero zero before the COP26 global climate conference is held in November. Environment Minister Mairi McAllan, the newly elected Clydesdale MSP, said: “This is an important and timely initiative that shows all that is good at planting trees as we approach COP26. Alsoshte also the first for Scotland, with eight local authorities working together with the government and other partners on a major forestry initiative. Planting trees is key to tackling the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss and there is tremendous support for it throughout Scotland; the Clyde climate forest takes advantage of this and the benefits will last for generations. Councilor Aitken, who heads the Glasgow city’s regional cabinet, said the project would “bring many benefits” to communities as well as wildlife. He added: The economic, ecological and social benefits will be far-reaching. “The pandemic has brought into focus the value of local spaces as places to exercise, de-stress and deal with nature. Lanarkshire businesses have been encouraged to involve their staff in community tree planting projects, while younger owners are offered free forest assessment to help them identify potential new planting areas. The Woodland Trust has provided a 400,000 grant and most of the planting will be funded through grant schemes from Scottish Forestry, who will also recruit a project team. Chief executive Dave Signorini said: The Clyde climate forest will bring social and economic benefits to the population of the regions and provide a place for nature to connect, recover and thrive; planting trees can help us reduce our carbon footprint and strengthen communities. The Forest Project is part of the Glasgow & Clyde Valley Green Network and is also supported by the Green Action Trust, TCV and Trees for Cities. * Do not miss the latest titles from around Lanarkshire. Subscribe to our newsletters here. And you know Lanarkshire Direct had its own application? Download yours for free here.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos