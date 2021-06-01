CoSAFA: Understanding all of this

With the acceleration of production, availability and approval of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), more companies are getting involved in its sale, distribution and final consumption. This has led many in the industry to see the need for oversight and guidance on how SAF is traded and how its environmental benefits will be calculated and verified.

As a result, aviation organizations representing both the commercial and business aviation sectors came together to launch the Sustainable Aviation Accountability Council (CoSAFA). The group – which includes NATA, NBAA, EBAA, IBAC, GAMA, IATA and Airlines for America – aims to ensure clarity, transparency and accuracy in accounting practices documenting the use of SAF in multi-party transactions. This includes request-request through which a customer can pay for SAF and get environmental credit for it, but current stable fuels can be delivered elsewhere, perhaps near a SAF refinery thousands of miles away, on a completely different aircraft. Given such parameters, organizations realized that the system could be ripe for illegal activity through fraudulent means such as double counting of emissions savings or even claiming that SAF was involved in the transaction when it was not, which that would undermine the trust of users and investors.

The member groups started the council to ensure that the SAF production rate would be accompanied by protocols for the fuel storage chain through the supply chain, allowing product and transaction tracking, a means to verify relevant data and proper accounting, or claiming environmental benefits.

“CoSAFA brings together sectors from across the aviation industry to create standards that ensure transaction transparency, a system to efficiently match SAF supplies with demand and an understanding and account of the environmental benefits they are receiving, whether through SAF acquisition or through the book and claim, “said NATA president and CEO Timothy Obitts, who also serves as board chairman for CoSAFA.” They will have verifiable data so they will be able to know, for example, what was the source of the raw material, where was it made, who made it, and if it is a book and a claim, where was it consumed “.

Bryan Sherbacow, COO of SAF World Energy manufacturer, has been involved with sustainable fuel since his early days. This typically involved airlines such as United, which has placed millions of mixed gallons of SAF in general fuel storage at Los Angeles International Airport for years and taking environmental loans under record and demand. “It has been really an amazing complement brought by business aviation to the work that the commercial side has done for the last few years,” Sherbacow said. AIN. “When the business aviation industry entered, the number of participating companies increased exponentially. You combine all that growing demand and then this concept of trying to keep it low carbon, and this book and claim becomes an incredibly powerful tool. “

As a SAF provider, Sherbacow deals with companies and organizations across the aviation spectrum, many of which were trying to develop their own environmental accounting measures. “It occurred to me that in an effort to find an elegant solution, we would confuse people’s hell,” he noted, and that made him bring them all together. He added that many of the SAF manufacturers are now submitting, along with the payload of each fuel load, a certificate that performs life cycle carbon savings analysis only on a submitted basis, making such assessments more easy for their customers.

By the end of the year, CoSAFA expects to release its environmental accounting framework, which expects to comply with various existing standards such as EU-ETS, CORSIA and the Low Fuel Standard (LCFS) in USA. Will establish a voluntary program, verified by third party audits to ensure user compliance.

“We are spending a lot of time going through every aspect of the process, working with experts so that we can come up with a standard that we hope will be invisible in terms of data traceability and reliability,” Obitts said. AIN.