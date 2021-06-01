People in Aviation Business Aviation News: International Aviation News

Jay Yu has secured a seed investment and has joined the private aviation services company Flewber Global as co-founder, president and member of the board of directors. Yu, a dynamic private investor and CEO of Financial Ventures Group, joins Flewber founder and CEO Marc Sellouk helping to create and grow the enterprise. Keith Cochran joined the lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management specialist Kulr Technology group as president and CEO. Cochran has more than 25 years of work experience and business management, most recently the VP of Jabil Greenpoint Global Business Units in Singapore. Mojave Air & Space harbor certain Todd Lindner CEO. Lindner has more than 30 years of experience in space and aviation, most recently as director of Cecil Spaceport for the Jacksonville Aviation Authority. Flight Data Systems certain Anthony Rios si president. He succeeds Darren Privitera, who will stay with the organization to collaborate in developing long-term strategies. Rios has two decades of experience with aviation technology companies, most recently as CEO of Avionica. Jet Entry Aviation certain Desiree Ward president Ward has more than 20 years of executive management experience with firms including NetJets and Starbase Aviation. She takes on the role of the company founder Jack Lambert Jr, who is continuing as chairman and CEO. SmartSky Networks with name David Claassen chief technology officer. Claassen, who holds numerous patents in the fields of mobile communication technology, including satellite and ground-based communications, previously held senior roles with Telepad, WFI and Nextel Communications.

Dave Connor, managing director of RVL Group, is a member of the board of Air Card Association. Connor has more than 14 years of aviation experience.

Sir David King, former chief scientific adviser to the UK, has joined LanceJet Board of Directors. Founder and chairman of the Cambridge Climate Repair Center and senior adviser to the Rwandan President’s strategy, King served as the British Government’s Chief Scientific Adviser from 2000 to 2007 and as Special Representative of the Secretary of State for Climate Change from September 2013 to in March 2017.

Blackhawk Airspace with name Steve Cook old vp of engineering. Cook previously spent 28 years with L3, primarily in the flight test department as a flight test engineer and test director.

Rolls Royce certain Megha Bhatia vp of sales and marketing for Business Aviation at its North American headquarters in Washington, DC Bhatia has spent 10 years with Rolls-Royce, holding client business roles within its Aerospace and Marine units and most recently as manager of Business Aviation customer service.

Jet Linx certain Christof Pignet vp of the customer experience and a member of the operator’s management team. Pignet has experience in the luxury hospitality industry, including Acqualina Beach Resorts and Residences on the Sunny Islands, Florida and the Hay-Adams Hotel in Washington, DC

Assigned bomber and Laurier as vp of communications, public affairs and marketing. Laurier has more than 20 years of experience in public relations, communications and marketing, most recently as general manager of communications firm Edelman.

AeroParts by name Michael Busby sales vp. Busby has more than 15 years of experience in parts, MRO and OEM, including local inventory service, Dassault, Dallas Aeronautical Services, Applied Composite Engineering and Bombardier.

Ross Aviation promoted Location Medeiros to the general manager for Hyannis (HYA) and the Islands (Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard). Medeiros, who joined Ross in January 2018, was most recently station manager at HYA.

Michael Lawrence was promoted to general manager at Prime Jet Center (PJC) in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Lawrence, who has 25 years of aviation experience, joined PJC in November 2017 as operations manager.

Desert Jet Center employed Penny Nelson to serve as a customer relations consultant. After being honored by a former Palms Springs mayor with a declaration decree on July 16, 1997, as Penny Nelson Day, Nelson has 36 years of business aviation experience, playing a role in the development of Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport and serving as a founding partner of one of the first FBOs there.

Metro Aviation certain Justin Piktor as chief inspector of his repair station. The painter joined Metro Aviation in 2010 as a hangar mechanic and in 2018 was promoted to assistant chief inspector.

Todd Wheeler returned to Elliott Aviation to serve as director of maintenance services at its Des Moines, Iowa facility. Wheeler, who has more than 30 years of aviation experience, began his career with Elliott Aviation and most recently served with the Dallas Airmotive.

Yellowstone Regional Airports The Board of Joint Powers is appointed Aaron Buck as airport director. Buck brings more than 10 years of airport experience to his new role, including Casper / Natrona County International Airport and Jackson Hole Airport in Wyoming and Provo City in Utah.

Wendy Bartos joined UAvionika Niversale as director of contracts. Bartos has previously served as director of the interior law department at Collins Aerospace and has also held positions with Honda Aircraft, Gannett-Fleming, Hewlett-Packard and IBM.

Engine Insurance Program (EAP) employed Stephen Hubble to serve as director of engine technical solutions. A 27-year-old industry veteran, Hubble was recently international sales director for StandardAero and has also worked for Raytheon, Bombardier Aerospace and Garrett Aviation.

Jim Coates is united Traxxall as an aircraft maintenance analyst. Coates joins Traxxall from Camp Systems, where he was a helicopter manager and previously served with Evergreen / Erickson Helicopters, Galvin Flying Service and Airwork Corporation.

West Aviation Aviation promoted Sharon Klose satellite / MRT director and engines. Klose joined West Star in 2017 after spending more than 10 years with Duncan Aviation.

Inflite Lives Center at London Stansted Airport added Steve Bull to her management team as senior sales and business development manager. Bull was previously director of customer support for TAG Maintenance and has also held senior roles with aviation signing companies H + S Aviation and Dallas Airmotive.

ITPS / ITTC added Billie Flynn team as a consultant in the development of flight skills, training and 5th generation pilot. Flynn brings a background as a high-level global pilot, most recently retiring from Lockheed Martin.

Awards and honors National Air Transport Association (NATA) has announced the 2019-2020 Industry Excellence Awards recipients, recognizing five aviation executives for their leadership, customer service and professionalism, safety and training, and partnership efforts. NATA is honoring Diane Crews, president and CEO i Orlando Sanford International Airport, with the Airport Executive Partnership Award in recognition of “its outstanding efforts to nurture the relationship between aviation businesses and airport operators”. Todd Shellnut, CFI academy standardization manager for ATP Flight School, is the recipient of the Pilot Training Excellence Award, which recognizes an individual or organization “who has made outstanding contributions to safety, professionalism, leadership and excellence in the field of pilot training”. Ernest Felix, a line service technician for Bohlke International Airways, was selected for the Professional Frontline Security Service Award. Honor recognizes the efforts of certified line service professionals “to raise awareness of the positive impact they have on security, service and business success”. Betsy Santos-Torres, a customer service supervisor for Bohlke International Airways, was named the recipient of the FBO Customer Service Representative Award, which recognizes “the valuable impact that FBO CSRs have on the success of our industry.” The association is further honoring GrandView Aviation COO Jessica Naor with his Future Leader Award, which is presented to an individual “who has shown extraordinary promise, passion and professionalism within the overall aviation community”. Final Flights

Benjamin F. Thomas, a founding member of Organization for Black Space Professionals (OBAP), has passed away, the organization announced. Thomas founded OBAP in 1976 when he was a young African-American pilot with Eastern Airlines, leading an effort to create a body that could address discrimination in the airline industry.

OBAP said it invited 37 African-American pilots – who represented almost 50 percent of the total in the industry at the time – to join the organization, originally called the Airline Pilots Organization. OBAP, who honored Thomas as an Founder and Undefeated at the Pioneer Hall of Fame in 2016, said that “his legacy is passed on by his family and dear friends, as well as hundreds of black aviators and space professionals. airports that followed in his footsteps. “

For a long time executive of the Canadian business aviation Ric Cade died February 18th. Cade, who called himself an “aviation aviator,” had spent nearly five decades holding roles ranging from a pilot to an FBO manager to a corporate aircraft sales executive.

Most of his career was with Innotech-Execaire in various capacities and he also worked for Aviation in the Field. He was the base manager for FBOs in Toronto and Calgary and was involved with technical sales in Vancouver as well as corporate sales. Cade retired in 2010 and became a counselor.

In honor of his death, the Canadian Business Aviation Association noted that “almost everyone in aviation in Canada and abroad” knew Cade.

Nikita “Nips” Offenberg, 91, who was among the previous corporate pilots and had a career spanning nearly four decades, died April 28 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Born on May 18, 1929, in New York City, he was the stepfather of Michael Gluhareff, one of the leading Russian aeronautical engineers who worked with Igor Sikorsky on the development of flying boats and motor vehicles.

Learning to fly at the Bridgeport Flying Service in Stratford, Connecticut, in 1947, Offenberg became a pilot flying an L-18 Lockheed Lodestar for the Kollsman Instrument and in 1956 joined the U.S. Industries corporate flight department at White Plains , New York. There, he obtained an airline pilot certificate and became a rated type on the Douglas DC-3 and Convair 440. He flew to Radio Corp. of America (RCA) and eventually joined the Great Lakes Carbon (GLC) in 1960.

Offenberg flew for the GLC for 25 years, retiring in 1985 as chief pilot. Based at Sikorsky Memorial Airport, it flew in a Convair-580 and Lockheed JetStar worldwide.