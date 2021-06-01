World Bank: The Lebanon Crisis is one of the worst in the world since the 1850s





The World Bank says Lebanon’s severe economic and financial crisis is likely to rank as one of the worst the world has seen in 150 years

BEIRUT – Lebanon’s severe economic and financial crisis is likely to rank as one of the worst the world has seen in more than 150 years, the World Bank said in a report released on Tuesday. The World Bank said that since the end of 2019, Lebanon has faced complex challenges, including its worst economic and financial crisis in peacetime, the spread of the coronavirus and a massive explosion in the port of Beirut last year that is considered as one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history. The crisis has worsened in recent months amid a paralyzing power struggle between the president and the prime minister-designate that has delayed the formation of a new government, outgoing Prime Minister Hassan Diab’s cabinet resigned days after the August 4 bombing a fully functioning government since the Beirut Port Blast killed 211 people, injured more than 6,000 and damaged entire neighborhoods. In the face of these colossal challenges, persistent policy inaction and the lack of a fully functioning government already threaten difficult socio-economic conditions and a fragile social peace with no clear turning point on the horizon, the World Bank report said. The economic and financial crisis is likely to rank in the top 10, possibly in the top 3, the worst global crisis crises since the mid-nineteenth century, he added. The report said the country’s gross domestic product is projected to contract 9.5% in 2021, after shrinking by 20.3% in 2020 and 6.7% a year ago. Lebanon’s gross domestic product fell from close to $ 55 billion in 2018 to about $ 33 billion in 2020, while per capita GDP fell by about 40% in dollar terms, the report said. Such a brutal contraction is usually accompanied by conflicts or wars, the World Bank said. The report was released two days before World Bank Middle East and North Africa Vice President Ferid Belhaj and Merza Hussain Hasan, its chief executive, were scheduled to arrive in Lebanon to meet with Lebanese officials and encourage them. they address the crisis. urgently, said a World Bank spokeswoman. For decades, Lebanon has been dominated by the same political elites, many of them former warlords and civilian militia commanders. Corruption has been rampant in recent decades, leading the small country to bankruptcy. In March 2020, Lebanon did not repay its debt for the first time in its history as the local currency lost more than 85% of its value. Tens of thousands have lost their jobs while many others have fled the country seeking opportunities abroad. Almost half of the country’s 5 million people live in poverty. Lebanon faces a dangerous depletion of resources, including human capital, and the high workforce is increasingly likely to take potential opportunities abroad, posing a permanent social and economic loss for the country, said Saroj Kumar Jha , regional director of the World Bank. Only a reform-minded government that paves a credible path to economic and financial recovery can reverse Lebanon’s further sinking, he said. In recent weeks, with foreign exchange reserves dwindling at the central bank, Lebanon has witnessed severe shortages of medicines as well as fuel, with people having to wait in line at petrol stations to refuel their cars. tire. Power outages last more than 12 hours a day.

