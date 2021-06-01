Giovanni Brusca, ‘killer of people’ of Sicilian mafia, released after 25 years in prison





Brusca, 64, was arrested in 1996, four years after the attack that killed Falcone, his wife and three police officers. After returning the state tunic, he assisted prosecutors in their crackdown on the Cosa Nostra clans. Falcone’s assassination, followed two months later by that of his fellow anti-mafia tycoon Paolo Borsellino, was one of the most notorious episodes in Italy’s long and violent war on organized crime. Brusca, known as the “killer of people”, has confessed his role in over 100 murders, including the death of a 14-year-old boy, Giuseppe Di Matteo, who was killed and dissolved in acid because he was the son of a mafia informant. . “He cooperated with justice only to get the benefits, it was not a personal, intimate choice,” Rosaria Costa, the widow of a police officer who died in the Falcone bombing, told the daily Corriere della Sera. Maria Falcone, the judge’s sister, said she was “saddened” by the news, but that the law gave Brusca the right to leave prison. Brusca provided investigators with information on several deadly Cosa Nostra attacks carried out in the 1980s and 1990s and testified at a trial over allegations of negotiations between Italian officials and mobsters to stop the bombing. Brusca – who has already been granted temporary release from prison on several occasions – will be on parole for four years, Italian media reported. “Despite what one might think of the atrocities he committed at the time, there was a co-operation … Let us not forget that he provided information on the bombings in both Sicily and mainland Italy,” said Federico Cafiero De Raho, chief anti-mafia prosecutor. tha Reuters. “Clearly, the judges believed this was the right term of imprisonment,” he added. Several Italian politicians condemned Brusca’s release. “This is not the ‘justice’ that Italians deserve,” said Matteo Salvini, head of the right-wing League that leads opinion polls.

