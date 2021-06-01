The stigma of variant names





For example, instead of “UK variant” (B.1.1.7), WHO now means “Alpha;” the “South African variant” (B.1.351) is now “Beta;” and variant P.1, first discovered in Brazil, is labeled “Gamma,” CNN’s Jacqueline Howard reports.

Throughout history, infectious diseases are named after the geographical locations thought to have originated: the West Nile virus, Zika and Ebola, to name a few. But those associations can be detrimental to those countries, its people, and, in some cases, inaccurate. There is no universal consensus on where the Spanish flu started, for example.

Last March, then President Donald Trump referred to Covid-19 as “Chinese virus”. Many Asian-Americans later said they were to blame for bringing the coronavirus to the United States. In May, Government of India expressed dissatisfaction with the media using the term “Indian variant”, for the type B.1.617.2 Covid-19 first identified locally (or “Delta”, as it will be called in the new system).

The WHO says the letters of the Greek alphabet “will be lighter and more practical [be] discussed by non-scientific audiences. “But there are some concerns that the system has arrived too late. The new names could make the description of the variants even more complicated as there will now be three possible names: a scientific name, a reference based on where the species was first identified. and WHO Greek alphabet labeling.

“There are definitely issues with stigmatization where the variants are being described and then their labeling based on that country. We know there are already reactions in India, about the Indian variant and the people who mention it that way.” Amesh Adalja, senior researcher at told the CNN Johns Hopkins Center for Health Safety. “So, I understand why it’s happening. I think it’s just too much for people to think about this off the line.” YOU ASK. ANSWER Question: “How can we prevent outbreaks of other diseases in the future?” A: One step would be an international treaty on pandemic preparedness, said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during the closing ceremony. One step would be an international treaty on pandemic preparedness, said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during the closing ceremony. 74th World Health Assembly on Monday Tedros said that “the defining characteristic of the pandemic is the lack of sharing: data, information, pathogens, technologies and resources. These are the challenges … we have faced since the beginning of the pandemic, even before.” A treaty would change that, “promoting improved sharing, trust and accountability and providing a solid foundation on which to build other mechanisms for global health security,” Tedros said. But such an agreement may take some time. The first international public health treaty negotiated by the WHO, the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, was negotiated for four years before entered into force in 2005. Send your questions here. Are you a healthcare worker struggling with Covid-19? Send us messages on WhatsApp about the challenges you face: +1 347-322-0415. WHAT IS IMPORTANT TODAY Peru more than doubles its official Covid-19 number Peru has more than doubled the official death toll from the Covid-19 pandemic following a government review of the figures, leaving the country with highest coronavirus-related death rate per capita in the world. Its Prime Minister Violeta Bermudez said at a press conference that the figure was changed from 69,342 on Sunday to 180,764 on Monday following advice from a panel of Peruvian and international experts and she covers coronavirus-related deaths between March 1, 2020 to May 21, 2021. [is] “Our duty is to make public the updated information, not only as part of our commitment to transparency, but also to meet our obligations as a state,” Bermudez added. China partially seals the city after the new Covid-19 batch Chinese authorities have cordoned off two areas in the Chinese city of Guangzhou, northwest of Hong Kong, after 21 cases transmitted by the Covid-19 locality and five asymptomatic infections were reported in the district as of May 21st. All public places within the two areas in Liwan district are closed and people are not allowed to enter or exit. Daily necessities are distributed to residents by local community employees, according to a statement from the district government. The first case in this group was a 75-year-old woman who came out positive about the variant first identified in India. The woman did not have a travel history but was believed to be linked to an imported case, the government said. Opinion: Why I’m Grateful I Lost My Parents Before India’s Terrible Growth Covid-19 Pallabi Munsi and CNN lost both her parents to Covid-19 last year in the span of 10 days. Despite the grief, she explains why she is grateful they did not live to witness this year’s second wave in India – where systematic failures in central and state governments exacerbated a severe resource shortage in the country’s health infrastructure. The disaster has also threatened India’s economy, which was returning a corner earlier this year as the country began to accelerate from the recession it suffered in 2020. ON OUR RADAR Vaccinated people are getting Krispy Cream in its free offer for donuts. The chain said it has donated over 1.5 million donuts since then announced the deal in March.

The UK can see the early signs of a third wave and must delay the removal of all coronavirus restrictions as scheduled on 21 June, a said the government scientific adviser.

Leading bankers can now circumvent Hong Kong’s strict quarantine rules as long as they are fully vaccinated. They would still be required to book rooms in quarantine hotels, or stay in another approved location, but would be allowed to move around town for scheduled business meetings.

Japan is considering requiring a Covid-19 negative test or vaccination certificate for any spectator wishing to enter an Olympic venue, Japanese media reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

Severe acute childhood malnutrition in Haiti is expected to double this year as the country tackles rising violence, pandemics and lack of access to essential services. according to UNICEF.

