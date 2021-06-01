Sri Lanka, facing worst maritime disaster, investigates cargo ship fire





COLOMBO, Sri Lanka Authorities in Sri Lanka have opened a criminal investigation into the crew of a cargo ship loaded with toxic chemicals that is burning off the coast of island countries for 12 days, dumping debris in the ocean and polluting country beaches. Several tons of plastic cartridges being shipped have been washed ashore and the Sri Lankan Maritime Defense Authority described the spill as perhaps the worst beach pollution in our history. Security personnel have been hired to clear the country’s beaches for pellets used in the production of plastic bags and fishing has been discouraged for miles along the coast. A Sri Lankan Navy spokesman said the fire, which broke out aboard the MV X-Press Pearl, on May 20, was contained, but on Tuesday black and thick smoke was still seen rising from the burning containers in deck of ships. The spokesman, Captain Indica de Silva, said the ship was carrying 1,486 containers, many of which contained so-called dangerous goods, including nitric acid, caustic soda, sodium methoxide and methane.

The ship was loaded with 350 tons of oil, and a combination of heavy fuel and marine fuel. Captain de Silva said it was too early to say about an oil spill, but warned that there was still a possibility.

This is one of the worst maritime disasters to happen in Sri Lanka, said Dr. Asha de Vos, a marine biologist. Our only saving grace is that there was no oil spill. If that happens, it will be extremely tragic. X-Press Feeders, the company that operated the ship, said a container on board had leaked nitric acid long before the ship entered the waters near Sri Lanka, a teardrop-shaped island near India. The ship’s crew asked to be allowed to unload the container coming out at the previous two stops, in India and Qatar, but were refused because the ports lacked equipment or specialized expertise to deal with the leaking acid, according to X-Press Feeders .

Police questioned the ship’s crew and sent contaminated water samples to laboratories for testing. Of the 25 crew members who were rescued and taken to quarantine facilities, two sought treatment for injuries sustained during the evacuation and one was positive for Covid-19, the ship operator said. As authorities seek to determine the cause of the fire, locals living along the coast near Colombo, the capital, have begun a major clean-up. I have never seen anything like this before, said Dinesh Wijayasinghe, 47, an employee at a hotel in the coastal city of Negombo. When I first saw it, about three to four days ago, the beach was covered with these pellets. They looked like fish eyes. Mr Wijayasinghe said Sri Lankan security personnel had collected up to 200 bags of plastic pellets every day since the start of the fire. Still, more continue to bathe on shore, he said. We are told not to go to this area. So we are keeping away.

Dr. De Vos, a marine biologist, said the amount of plastic found on the islands off the west and south coasts was worrying.

Plastic pollution, he said, could be a danger to humans and animals, including endangered species like turtles, which lay their eggs on the beach. Pellets can absorb and absorb chemicals from the environment, he said. This is an issue because when we eat whole fish, we will also eat these chemicals.

