International
Spanish court rejects custody of Western Saharan independence leader
MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s Supreme Court has rejected a request for Western Saharan independence leader Brahim Ghali to be remanded in custody, saying plaintiffs in a war crimes case against him had failed to provide evidence that he had committed any crime.
The leader of the Polisario Front, who has been hospitalized in the Spanish city of Logrono for more than a month, appeared remotely before the court in Madrid.
He and other leaders of the Polisario Front are accused by human rights groups and individuals in Western Sahara of genocide, murder, terrorism, torture and disappearance, a court document said. He denies any wrongdoing.
The prosecution report did not provide evidence elements that support the existence of reasons to believe he is responsible for any crime, a court document said.
The development was a new turning point in a dispute between Madrid and Rabat over Ghali.
The Spanish government says he was allowed to be treated in Spain as a humanitarian gesture, but the move had angered Morocco and made Rabat ease border controls that allowed thousands of migrants to enter Spain’s Ceuta enclave of North Africa last month.
Shortly after Tuesday’s court ruling, Spanish government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said she expected diplomatic relations with Morocco to return to normal in the coming hours.
But despite her optimism, the decision not to stop Ghali is likely to anger Morocco.
There was no immediate comment from Rabat, but he had said Monday that the hearing against Ghali was important to show the true face of Polisario.
She said her dispute with Spain was no longer simply about Ghali but about what she saw as Spain’s disrespect for the Western Sahara issue.
In a further development, the Spanish air navigation authority Enaire said air traffic controllers had denied entry into Spanish airspace on a plane flying from Algeria to Logrono with instructions from the Spanish military.
Montero government spokesman said she was unaware of any aircraft.
The Algerian-backed Polisario Front is fighting for the independence of Western Sahara, which was a Spanish colony until the mid-1970s and has since been considered by Morocco as part of its territory.
FLIGHT RISK?
Tuesday’s court proceedings were a preliminary hearing, the first step towards a possible trial.
Prosecution attorney Mariana Delmas said she had sought precautionary measures against Ghali to stop him from leaving the country. However, the court said it did not consider it a flight hazard.
Ghalis’s lawyer Manuel Olle said his client, who travels with an Algerian diplomatic passport, will stay in Spain until the matter is resolved. He was asking the court to dismiss the case, he said.
Montero said the Spanish government expected Ghali to return to where he came from after his health condition improved. Spanish authorities remained vigilant in the event of any further border problems, she added.
Reporting by Inti Landauro, Guillermo Martinez and Clara-Laeila Laudette in Madrid and Ahmed El Jechtimi in Rabat; Edited by Nathan Allen and Angus MacSwan
