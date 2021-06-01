



Nicknamed in the Sicilian dialectIn the Glass pork andChristian scanners killer of men – he had been a loyal lieutenant of Salvatore Bisha Riina, the brutal boss of the Cosa Nostra. Riina was arrested in 1993, paving the way for Brusca to emerge as a powerful figure within the Cosa Nostra. Bruscas’ sentence was reduced to 30 years after he agreed to cooperate with the state, providing valuable information to prosecutors about the Cosa Nostra secrets and the murderous revenge he was carrying out in Sicily and beyond. With further reductions for good behavior, he eventually suffered 25 years in prison. He was released just 45 days earlier than expected, but his new release was still extremely controversial for the families of his victims, as well as for many Italian politicians. This is a punch in the stomach that leaves you speechless, said Enrico Letta, the leader of the center-left Democratic Party. “On the opposite end of the political spectrum, Matteo Salvini, the leader of the right-wing League, said that early release was not the justice that Italians deserve.” A person who carried out these actions, who showed a child in acid, who killed Falcone, is in my opinion a wild animal and can not get out of prison, said Mr. Salvini, who as interior minister in a government previous held a harsh attitude to law and order. Brusca will be on probation for the next four years. Tina Montinaro, the widow of one of the police officers who was blown up in 1992, said she was outraged by the early release. After 29 years we still do not know the truth about the massacre and yet Brusca, the man who destroyed my family, is free. Rosaria Costa, the widow of another officer, said: What kind of State sends home from prison someone who blew up a highway and had a child dissolved in acid as part of a revenge against au pendua? But Maria Falcone, the sister of the magistrate who was killed, said that while she was personally disappointed by the news, it was the right thing to do. This is the law and must be respected, she said.

