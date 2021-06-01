International
Israeli-Arab-Palestinian Joint Technical Event Builds Bridge of Hope
An eco-friendly hotel run jointly by Jews and Arabs; an educational app that teaches Hebrew and Arabic; a Jerusalem-based music training program; and an app that creates videos depicting Jewish-Israeli and Palestinian cultures were just some of the start-up ideas and social projects presented at a joint Israeli-Arab-Palestinian tech-level event held in Jerusalem last week.
The “Pitch Your Bridge” event, with the participation of at least 60 Israeli and Palestinian entrepreneurs from Jerusalem, Gaza, Nablus, Rahat and the United Arab Emirates, was organized by the global firm VC Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) at Margarit Startup City headquarters , just one week after an 11-day round of violence between Israel and Hamas, the terrorist organization that rules the Gaza Strip, ended last month.
The event was held in collaboration with communities from East and West Jerusalem, the “50:50: Startups” accelerator, which brings Israeli Arabs, Jews and Palestinians together to develop joint technology projects and the company cnvrg.io
During the event, participants presented two-minute topics both online and in person to describe their startup ideas and ventures. The entrepreneurs were impressed by JVP mentors as well as additional entrepreneurs based in Israel, USA and UAE.
“The most interesting I think on this occasion were social projects, which not only generate jobs and growth, but promote commitment and understanding. These are projects that embrace each other and face the reality that we can learn a lot from people who have a different perspective, a different background, a different experience, these initiatives have the potential to give rise to great ideas “, Erel Margalit, JVP founder and chairman of says NoCamels.
The event began with a discussion led by Margalit and Rami A., a Palestinian entrepreneur and peace activist who joined the event from Gaza through Zoom. His last name was not disclosed. Rami founded the “Young Leaders Center,” according to a statement from the JVP, and has worked to feed a new generation of young Gaza leaders who will strive for peace between Israelis and Palestinians.
Initiatives of this kind that are taking place today provide an opportunity for a dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians that allows us to learn about the lives of others. Young entrepreneurs here want to be a part of everything. But they do not have the opportunity to do so, “Rami A. told the event participants,” They have nothing. There are internal wars and conflicts so they are forced to find another job to make money, which makes people lose their hope for a better future. But we need brave people to prove to everyone that we can do it together. Everyone needs to understand that we share the same air, the same water and the same conflict. “
People like you continue to give hope to this region and build bridges that we will continue to build together in the next decade. We need brave people to prove to everyone that we can do it together. We need everyone to understand that we share the same goals. And we are ready to help, to promote dialogue with entrepreneurs from Gaza and the West Bank, in our vision to invest in projects together as well. “It is clear to us that economic investment and job development are the key to regional change,” he told Margal during the discussion, according to the statement.
Margalit tells NoCamels that the discussion elicited “a genuine desire to find common ground” despite the disasters, suffering and mistrust on both sides, and the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Through a common spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation, we came together to explore what can be done even now, to offer hope for a better future for Israelis and Palestinians,” he says.
The pitch event in Jerusalem
In November, twenty young Jewish and Arab entrepreneurs from Jerusalem neighborhoods such as Beit Hanina, Shuafat, Rehavia and Katamon gathered at Margal Startup headquarters to introduce innovative technologies that will benefit the city and impact social change. The event included a one-minute opening of the elevator, with each entrepreneur presenting his or her project to other hackathon participants.
The tech-level night served as the sequel to the first hackathon held five months. This time, the event featured Israeli and Arab technology and society entrepreneurs from Bethlehem, Ramallah, Nablus, Gaza and other places outside Jerusalem.
“The incident a few months ago now seems prophetic. “Tensions can always be high, but the last few weeks are probably unprecedented in our lives,” says Margalit. “The lesson here is clear – we must do everything we can to continue the conversation. This is our second meeting in recent months in Margalit Startup City with Jewish and Arab entrepreneurs from all over Jerusalem. At this event, we added Dubai and Gaza, as well as new cities like Nablus and Rahat. “We will continue to work to strengthen this dialogue.”
Most startups that participated in the first hackathon have continued to develop and promote their ventures, JVP said. The purpose of the technology night was to present more than 20 of these projects, which promote strategic cooperation between Jews and Arabs.
Margalit Startup City is a model for socio-economic development and was created to promote the advancement of different aspects and areas of a city. The unique model is based on the creation of innovation centers that connect technological-business enterprise with social and cultural enterprise.
The model in Jerusalem is the location of Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), a venture capital firm based in Jerusalem founded in 1993 by Margalit. Margalit Startup City is also home to dozens of high-tech companies and associations.
In addition to Jerusalem, JVP operates a Startup City cyber security center in Beersheba, a food technology center in Galilee and a digital health center in Haifa. JVP also has a Startup City center in New York and recently began talks with key French officials to set up one in Paris.
Margalit tells NoCamels JVP is looking to set up an innovation center in the UAE.
He also says Margalit Startup City of Jerusalem will definitely host more hackathons and pitch nights bringing together Israeli, Arab and Palestinian entrepreneurs in the future.
“It’s part of our agenda, part of our DNA,” he explains.
“At Margalit Startup Cities whether in Israel, New York or anywhere else – our goal is to create a space, a community for creativity and an ecosystem to support it and give to society. “This kind of shared experience, this important dialogue, is a key pillar of this, and even when in fact, especially when the roads are burning, we will continue to promote the benefit of cooperation and partnership,” he adds.
