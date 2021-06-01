Former Russian opposition leader removed from Poland-bound plane detained by Russian police





Andrei Pivovarov, the leader of the now-dissolved Open Russia opposition movement, was removed from a Poland-bound plane at St Petersburg airport and taken into custody by Russian authorities before taking off on Monday. Associated Press reported. Pivovarov announced last week that Open Russia was closing down because Russian authorities considered the group “undesirable.” Under a Russian law of 2015, membership in an undesirable organization is a criminal offense. “There is a plan to arrest any person with a different appearance, but such people are already the majority,” Pivovarvo said of the police detention in a letter his lawyers posted on his Instagram account on Tuesday. He added that “there is no reason for joy, but I do not feel desperate.” For more reports from the Associated Press, see below. Pivovarov’s lawyers said charges against Pivovarov for aiding an “undesirable” organization were raised after he declared its closure. Open Russia was funded by tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who moved to London after spending 10 years in prison in Russia on charges widely viewed as political revenge for challenging the rule of President Vladimir Putin. In March, police briefly detained about 200 participants in a forum of municipal council members that Open Russia helped organize. Putin’s most determined political enemy, Alexei Navalny, was arrested in January after returning from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from a poisoning by a nerve agent he blamed on the Kremlin – accusations that Russian officials dismiss. He was given a 2 1/2-year prison sentence in February for violating the terms of a suspended sentence stemming from a 2014 embezzlement sentence he denounced as politically motivated. With Navalny in jail, prosecutors have asked a Moscow court to designate its Anti-Corruption Foundation and its network of regional offices as extremist groups. In a parallel move, a bill passed by Russia’s lower house of parliament bans members, donors and supporters of extremist groups from seeking public office – a move that would keep Navalny’s associates running for parliament in September. Also Tuesday, police raided the home of opposition politician Dmitry Gudkov, a former lawmaker who aspired to run for parliament in September. At least two of his associates also ransacked homes. The moves are part of a multiple crackdown on the opposition widely seen as part of the authorities’ efforts to prevent any opposition group from posing a challenge to the Kremlin-backed United Russia party in the September parliamentary elections. United Russia’s popularity has weakened amid the country’s economic slowdown.

