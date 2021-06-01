June 21 block changes ‘must be reversed by a month’ after scientists line up to declare delay

Scientists are in line to pray with Boris Johnson to delay the planned end of the blockade on June 21.

The British Medical Association, experts and government advisers lined up today to warn of ending all restrictions ahead of time could lead to an outbreak of cases.

Dr Lisa Spencer, honorary secretary of the British Thoracic Society, warned that hotspots are like volcanoes that could erupt and send a massive mass of gas to much more in the UK.

Government adviser Prof. Ravi Gupta, a member of the SAGE NERVTAG subgroup, stated today that the relief should be delayed for a month.

Prof. Gupta – who yesterday warned Britain could already be in a third wave – told Sky News: “My personal opinion is that I think it ‘s a little early.

I think it takes us at least a few weeks – maybe a month until the schools close, when the risk of in-school transmission drops during the summer holidays.









“It then gives us valuable data for another four weeks to gather about how the virus is growing in the population.”

But another NERVTAG fellow member, Prof. Robert Dingwall, told Times Radio: It is not clear what the value of this will be and critics cannot even agree on the kind of delay they would like.

It is two weeks, three or four weeks, two months. In the margins, these things make very little difference.

Ministers and officials are locked in talks about type B.1.617.2, first found in India, amid speculation some blocking rules – like wearing a mask – will have to stand.

A Tory minister today declined to say whether Government Guide Step Four – which would remove all legal restrictions on domestic rallies and reopen nightclubs – could proceed as planned on June 21.

Paul Scully told LBC radio: We just have to be careful. We must err on the side of care. No decision has been made – well do it only based on the latest and most accurate data.

The government will confirm any changes on June 14 if Covid’s response has met four key tests, including that a new variant does not risk an increase in cases.

The UK reported 3,383 new cases yesterday – the sixth day in a row the figure reached 3,000 – and the average rolling has risen from 2,597 to 3,345 in one week.

The moving average of daily deaths has dragged from 5.7 to 8.3 and hospital admissions have also increased in recent weeks.

Second doses of the vaccine are being increased for the most vulnerable as officials hope anyone over the age of 50 can get a second dose by June 21st.

But while the stroke seems to reduce the risk of going to the hospital with type B.1.617.2 does not eliminate it completely.

Prof. Gupta warned of increased social activity following the easing of restrictions last month on May 17 – which allowed six people to meet inside – could lead to “enough” hospital admissions.







(Image: Steve Reigate)



He said while Britain had performed “wonderfully well” in its vaccination program, it was still too early “to put the vaccine towards the virus”.

He told ITVs Good Morning Britain: “We have to remember that this is a virus that adapts, and vaccine-faced people will eventually start mutating to avoid them even further, and then we can be in a even more precarious situation after that. “

He added: The main thing here is that we are almost there.

“The problem is that we do not want to put the vaccine against the virus at a time when vaccine coverage is not high enough; it is not in young people, it is not in school children and here it could potentially be the virus. Start circulating.

“We still have a lot of vulnerable people in the community who have not responded to the vaccine.”







(Image: Getty Images)



The chairman of the council of the British Medical Association Dr Chaand Nagpaul urged the government to act with utmost care when considering whether to proceed with the lifting of the restrictions on 21 June.

We do not have the opportunity to repeat the mistakes of the past, which would result in higher levels of serious illness and loss of life, including increased pressures on our protracted NHS, he said.

The government should stop making a final decision if the blockade is completely lifted on June 21 until the latest data can be scientifically considered that the Prime Minister had promised to be guided by the data not the dates, and it is important that he now honors this commitment.

He added: An early termination of all legal restrictions which subsequently resulted in an increase in infections would undermine our health services efforts to address the highest level of backward care ever encountered. This would also add further demands on staff who are exhausted, both mentally and physically.

“The vice-president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, Dr Adrian Boyle, warned that Britain was facing a perfect storm of hospitals simply by not having enough capacity.”

Relief constraints could “be the kind of thing that actually advise some of these smaller hospitals actually in a very catastrophic situation,” he told Times Radio.

Dr Lisa Spencer, honorary secretary of the British Thoracic Association, told the BBC: There are some hotspots around the UK. These are areas where the variant first identified in India seems to be causing most of the infections, spreading rapidly.

These areas of the country represent mini-Covid volcanoes, this is the problem. If we do not treat these volcanoes carefully, they can erupt and send a massive gas dam to most of the UK.