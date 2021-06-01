The National Commission for the Protection of Children’s Rights on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that 9,346 children aged 17 or under have been orphaned or abandoned during the coronavirus pandemic that broke out in January 2020, reported Hindu.

The data was presented to the Supreme Court after it asked district authorities on May 28 to upload information about orphaned children to the children’s rights portal, Bal Swaraj. The court had also asked states to address the basic needs of all children who were orphans.

A bench of judges L Nageswara Rao and Aniruddha Bose is hearing a suo motu case regarding the protection of children from coronavirus in child care institutions.

On Tuesday, Amicus Curiae Gaurav Agarwal said the number was high, adding that the figure could be higher as many states have not been able to upload the data, reported Direct law.

Data on Bal Swaraj show that out of 9,346 children, 7,464 have lost any of their parents, 1,742 have been orphaned and 140 have been abandoned. The portal also provided details by the state of the affected children. As of May 29, West Bengal provided details of such a child and Delhi ranked five.

The commission told the court that these children are at high risk of being pushed into traffic. The child rights body said it had already received several complaints from government authorities illegally transferring child details to private entities and non-governmental organizations.

During the hearing, the court also directed the Center to provide details of the scheme announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for children left orphaned. He also requested details of the mechanism to monitor the scheme.

On May 29, the Center announced a financial assistance scheme for affected children. Under the scheme, children will receive a monthly salary once they turn 18 from a corps of Rs 10 to meet personal expenses and higher education. Once they turn 23, the government will give them all 10 Rs.

At the suggestions of amicus curiaes, jewelery also ruled the states assign knot officers to identify orphaned children and those in need of care. Officers will communicate with amicus curiae and provide all details regarding their identification and any other related issues.

Agarwal identified 10 states Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, Rajasthan, UP, Bihar and Jharkhand where nodal officers will be appointed. More states should be added to the list, the court said.

The court said amicus curiae will submit its report by Sunday and the case will be considered the next day.

Working to address the Covid-19 problem in children: Center

The Center on Tuesday said it was working very systematically, [and] comprehensive to address the problem in relation to Covid-19 in children, reported Times Hindustan.

We will strengthen our equipment as required and make a check of what is required and what may be required in a worse case scenario, said VK Paul, chairman of the National Group of Experts on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19, in a Health Ministry press release of the ministry.

Paul said infected children are usually asymptomatic and often, the symptoms are minimal. If they take Covid-19, the infection has not gotten serious in children and the need for hospitalization is much smaller, he said.

Paul, however, said the virus could change its behavior in children. The data have shown that a low number of children are being admitted to hospitals, he added. We are pushing for readiness every day.

While children are largely protected from infection compared to adults, experts believe the third possible wave could also affect the pediatric population, according to Times Hindustan.

Meanwhile, India reported 1,27,510 new cases of coronavirus in the previous 24 hours on Tuesday. Its total number of cases since the outbreak of the pandemic last year rose to 2,81,75,044. Revenue increased by 2,795 to 3,31,895.

