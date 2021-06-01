Malaysians call for breach of Covid-19 rules when total blockade begins, SE Asia News & Top Stories

KUALA LUMPUR – Less than a year ago, Malaysia was hailed as a success story in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, with less than 13,000 cases as of early October.

Since then, it has collected over half a million Covid-19 cases, reaching a daily high of 9,020 cases last Saturday (May 29th).

While many blame the government for poor pandemic management, officials and internet users complain that people are still not obeying security rules, including banning visits during Hari Raya celebrations last month, which led to the formation of numerous groups. .

Malaysia was in a partial movement control order at the time and it remains to be seen how seriously people will take the current austerity measures.

Just days before a total traffic jam began on Tuesday, massive traffic jams were seen on highways and there was a crowd of shoppers panicking in supermarkets, prompting the hashtag #RakyatGagal, or “citizens fail,” on Twitter.

“Where are you heading this weekend? The massive movement is still happening despite restrictions on interstate and interregional travel,” director general of health Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a Facebook post Saturday, sharing photos of traffic in toll plazas. highway.

Twitter user Itfikaa wrote: “This is no longer #KerajaanGagal (failed government). This is also #RakyatGagal. The growing cases are mostly from Cluster Aidilfitri. Don’t you understand? This is a total human failure. You blame the government but why did the Aidilfitri group grow day by day? “

According to Senior Security Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, 200,000 people forged their way through police checkpoints to return to their hometowns for Hari Raya, using fabricated “emergencies” to obtain police letters or misuse work papers.

“As a result, after Hari Raya, there were a lot of groups and also deaths,” he told a joint news conference with Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham on Sunday.

Despite regular reminders sent by authorities to Malaysians on their phones that they should stay home, wear their masks and wash their hands often, many do not pay attention.

A viral video that stunned internet users last month showed an elderly man who tested positive for Covid-19 kissing and hugging family members before being taken out of the ambulance by medical staff wearing full protective gear .

The Chinese-language daily China Press later reported that the husband’s son and other family members were also positive and under house quarantine.

On Monday, three nurses were fined RM4,000 (1,290 S $ S) each after a social media post revealed they had visited a friend who was quarantined at home as a close contact of a Covid-19 patient.

Reports have also emerged that more than 52,000 people across the country have missed their vaccination appointments.

Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham wrote on Twitter last Saturday that he expects the number of daily cases to rise to 13,000 by mid-June and that it may take three to four months to flatten the curve, through a combination of measures. public health and increased vaccination rates.

A doctor at a government hospital near Kuala Lumpur, who declined to be named, predicted a peak within the next two months.

“The real figures are likely to be higher than reported. We are seeing daily admissions to our hospital, and our intensive care unit also half full of Covid-19 patients. It will peak in June through July. , “said the doctor. .

The newest and most infectious variants of the virus, along with the failure to follow the rules of prevention, are also responsible for the increase in numbers, said the chairman of the government of the Task Force for Epidemiological Analysis and Strategy Covid-19, Professor Awang Bulgiba Awang Mahmud .

“Even if this blockage is really severe, it would still take two to three months to reduce the numbers to a manageable level. I suspect the newer variants have an infectious period of more than two weeks, maybe up to “The question is whether the authorities will allow a blockade until they see a real effect,” he told The Straits Times.

Meanwhile, some are dismissing non-compliance with the rules for ignorance.

Science teacher Stephan Ong, 45, said: “I am horrified by how poor the general population is when it comes to understanding basic science. The fact that we have to explain to people how to wash their hands properly. “And with soap, how to put on a mask properly and how vaccines work is a sign that we need to focus more on science in our education system, for the benefit of the next generation.”