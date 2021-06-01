Chinese military blogger jailed for defaming dead soldiers in online comments





A Chinese blogger has been sentenced to eight months in prison for defaming Chinese soldiers who died in a clash with India last year. A court in Nanjing, in East China’s Jiangsu province, also instructed 38-year-old Qiu Ziming to seek public apology through national media within 10 days to address the negative impact of his writing. Qiu is known as “Labixiaoqiu” on the internet and has more than 2.5 million followers on Chinese social media. He was accused of publishing false information in a Weibo post on February 19 about four Chinese soldiers who died during a clash with the Indian military in the summer of 2020 in the Galwani Valley. Qiu was one of a number of bloggers targeted by authorities for their comments on the incident. He had questioned the official death toll and also noted that a commanding officer was among the survivors, alluding to a possible special treatment. A day after his posting, the blogger was banned and his Weibo account suspended for at least a year. Recommended India and China have been involved in a border blockade since May 2020. In June of that year, a hand-to-hand clash between the two sides on the border left 20 Indian soldiers dead and an unspecified number of Chinese casualties. Later in February 2021, China admitted for the first time that it had suffered four casualties in the clash even though Russian media reports said the Chinese victims were over 40 years old. Qius’s post had violated the reputation and honor of heroes and martyrs, the court said on Tuesday. According to Chinese state media, the sentence for Qius was lenient because the Chinese court acknowledged that he had confessed to his crime and vowed never to repeat it again. The blogger was charged with nearly two dozen clauses, including those related to defamation of martyrs and assault on police. On March 1, the blogger openly apologized for his misbehavior during a program at Best Time aired by China’s state broadcaster CCTV. I feel extremely ashamed of myself, and I am very sorry. My behavior was an annihilation of conscience, he had said. Blogger was convicted under a new change in criminal law that has recently entered into force. Under the revised law, anyone who insults, defames or defames heroes and martyrs can be jailed for a period of up to three years.

