Ireland expands core COVID-19 support for firms, reduces others





DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland extended key financial support to firms hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday and announced the first lifting of other emergency measures, with coronavirus-related unemployment benefits to be reduced from September. PHOTO PHOTO: A grill pub called Reilly has been seen closed due to Government restrictions on coronavirus, amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dublin, Ireland, September 3, 2020. Photo taken September 3, 2020. REUTERS / Clodagh Kilcoyne The government has backed the economy with support worth 38 billion euros ($ 46.46 billion), or nearly 20% of national revenue, having one of the strictest blockchain regimes in Europe for the past 15 months. Ireland is coming out of the third and longest closing. Ministers agreed to extend trade rate abolitions until the end of September, continue to provide grants to firms with significantly reduced turnover beyond that point, and maintain wage subsidies and tax debt storage until the end of 2021. The wage subsidy scheme, the most costly part of the package, is also likely to be present in another form in early 2022, said Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe. Prime Minister Micheal Martin said the plan aims to surpass pre-crisis employment levels by 2024. The unemployment rate in Ireland was just under 5% when the pandemic started. The number of people temporarily or permanently out of work stood at 22.4% at the end of April, with about three in four in the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP). The ministers said they expected the group to fall sharply in the coming weeks as shops, restaurants, pubs and hotels reopen ahead of the PUP escalation between September and February 2022. The measures, which also include maintaining a lower 9% VAT rate for the hospitality sector until September 2022, will increase Irelands budget deficit to close to 5.7% of gross domestic product (GDP) this year from 5% last year, Donohoe said. Ireland also determined how it would spend its 915m-euro share of the 750 billion-euro EU fund to help member states recover from the pandemic. The money will focus on Irelands’ green transition, including a low-cost loan scheme to rebuild homes and retraining 100,000 people by 2025. The central bank has estimated that many people could lose their jobs permanently for due to pandemic. ($ 1 = 0.8180 euro) Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Edited by Nick Macfie, William Maclean

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos