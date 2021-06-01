A divided city: Ashburton ‘fallen’ bridge temporarily reopens in light traffic after a night of safety tests

The flood-damaged Ashburton Bridge has been temporarily reopened to light traffic after frantic attempts until Tuesday evening to test its safety.

Bridge across the Ashburton River on State Highway 1 The South Island main connecting road fell about 15 cm as the foundations of a pier on the bridge were torn down.

The dive into the bridge was spotted early Tuesday morning and at 6.45 it closed leaving the town of Mid-Canterbury largely disrupted and obstructing supply routes around the South Island.

However, it is set to close again between 10:00 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday for further investigation.

Sam Sherwood / Stuff The Ashburton Bridge reopened late Tuesday night.

Engineers worked late at night to test the strength of the bridge, and shortly before 10:00 a.m. NZ Transport Agency / Waka Kotahi said it would open the bridge to two-way traffic, limited to 30km in each direction.

The cars started moving across the bridge around 23.25.

About 30 cars passed on both sides of the bridge in the first few minutes after it opened.

Ashburton County Council said the bridge was only open to light vehicles and heavy vehicles should continue to use the previously announced alternative route.

SQUIRT OF ACTION Ashburton Bridge reopened for light traffic at 11.25pm ​​this evening.

The bridge is open to vehicles weighing less than 3.5 tonnes, such as a car, Ute or van. Speed ​​will be limited to 30 km in each direction.

Ashburton County Mayor Neil Brown said Waka Kotahi, Civil Defense and contractors had worked hard all day to restore safe access roads for people stranded on both sides of the bridge.

“This is a very welcome progress and my thanks go to everyone who has made this possible. Engineers are pleased that the bridge can now support restricted traffic to allow people to cross safely. . “

He said heavy traffic vehicles needed to use the alternative route that was announced on Tuesday.

the alternative route was open on Tuesday eveng to provide a detour around the closed road, using the Inland Scenic Route 72.

Road conditions are variable, so we recommend that all vehicles reduce their speed to 60 km.

The council issued an update at 11.45pm on Tuesday to inform people traveling south of Tinwald to Rangitata that they had two options.

Waka Kotahi had a steep detour around the Hinds. The council had a closed road available, which uses Longbeach Rd, Poplar Rd and Ealing Rd, the statement said.

Those traveling north or south from Tinwald were advised to use Tinwald Road Westerfield Mayfield to connect with Inland Scenic Route 72.

Ashburton County Council / Items Alternative roads around the bridge hit by Ashburtons have been decided by the county council.

People going north or south from Ashburton (north of the river) can use State Road 77 to Methven and then connect to Scene Inland Road 72, the council said.

Residents who need to cross the bridge from Ashburton to Tinwald or vice versa should take SH77, Itine Scenic Route 72 and Tinwald Westerfield Mayfield Road, a road which the council warned would take an hour.

Stacy Squires / Sende A crane arrives at Ashburton Bridge to test its structural integrity by placing 14-ton concrete blocks after the bridge was damaged during the Canterbury floods.

While the bypass will provide relief for many, reopening the bridge is essential to transportation movement.

As the sun set on Tuesday, residents in Ashburton waited in hopes for news that the bridge could be repaired soon.

Masterton resident Rob Monson arrived in Ashburton around noon after leaving Blenheim on Tuesday morning and headed to see his daughter in Timaru.

With a sleeping bag in the back seat of his car, Monson was about to get stuck after hours of waiting when staff on the cordon told him they were hoping for the Ashburton Bridge opening Tuesday night.

“It really wouldn’t bother me, but it’s good enough to know I’m going there tonight.”

His journey was still about two hours away, with a key waiting for him in a gum.

Sam Sherwood / Stuff Masterton resident Rob Monson arrived in Ashburton around noon after leaving Blenheim on Tuesday morning. He had planned to sleep in his back seat, but was later told the bridge could reopen Tuesday evening.

NZTAgency teams spent the evening testing to ensure its consistency.

Engineers assessed the damage and tested the structural integrity of the bridges Tuesday evening.

A crane was sent from Christchurch, along with 12 concrete blocks, each weighing 14 tons.

Stacy Squires / Sende Testing is expected to last at least until midnight.

Then, as darkness fell, the blocks were delicately lifted from a truck and lifted into place at the pier point, resting there for five minutes once.

The process was meticulous. NZTA initially hoped to reopen the bridge to ease traffic Tuesday night if testing found it was strong enough.

But the engineering staff told him stuff at 8.15pm they were only halfway through the process and were unlikely to end before midnight.

Earlier in the day, NZTA system manager Pete Connors said measurements had been taken throughout the day and the bridge had not moved since morning, and a decision was made to test it.

CHRIS SKELTON / Sende The Ashburton Bridge has been severely damaged by recent flooding in the area.

Speed ​​restrictions are likely once it opens, and further testing for heavier vehicles will take place on Wednesday, he said.

The bridge seemed to have coped well as the first blocks landed in place, the crane gradually working along the bridge.

On Tuesday morning engineers confirmed there was significant damage to the bridge and it would be closed for at least a few days, but Connors said the message never came from the NZTA.

This came from other people who had expert opinion … these things have happened to bridges before.

This is not the first time this kind of thing has happened and we just have to take the time to evaluate these things to make sure it is safe for vehicle traffic.