Australian scientist discovers ‘Chocolate Frog’; calls it a new addition to the animal kingdom- Technology News, Firstpost





FP Trending A unique species of frog that appears to have been made from chocolate life in the rainforests of New Guinea, Australia. A team of Australian scientists who came across this species called it the chocolate frog because of its color and structure. Usually, tree frogs are known for their green skin color, but because of their brown coloration, scientists stayed by the name Chocolate frog. An Australian scientist, Steve Richards, first discovered the creature in 2016. He also took some specimens for genetic tests and research. During his findings, Richards recognized that cocoa-colored frogs were a new species and an addition to our animal kingdom. This chocolate frog is called Litoria mira which is inspired by the Latin adjective mirum. The word mirum means surprised or strange, which rightly states that the scientist was surprised after discovering a genus of frogs of mostly Australian Litoria trees. Paul Oliver of the Center for Planetary Health and Food Safety and the Queensland Museum described the discovery at diary with title “Multiple colonizations of the trans-Torres Strait by tree frogs in the Litoria caerulea group, with description of a new species from New Guinea.” In his statement through the Australian Journal of Zoology, Oliver said: “The closest known relative of Litoria mira is the Australian green tree frog. Both species look similar except one is usually green, while the new species usually have a nice chocolate coloring. Further during the research, they learned that green tree frogs (Litoria caerulea) can be found throughout northern and eastern Australia and can spread throughout New Guinea. About 2.6 million years ago, Australia and New Guinea were once connected by land. But now, New Guinea is dominated by rainforests. Meanwhile, co-author Steve Richards from the South Australian Museum claimed that the frog lives in very hot and swampy areas with many crocodiles around due to which exploration is discouraged.







