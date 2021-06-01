Assad is again friends with the Arab world

An expert’s view of a current event.

June 1, 2021, 11:05 AM

A vote in Syria is neither secret nor sacred. On May 26, while the elections orchestrated by the regime were held, there were few doubts about the current return to office. President Bashar al-Assad would win a fourth term; no one in the country stopped at the announced end.

The election is a joke, said Mohammad from the Midan district of Damascus. Ahmad, a Syrian lawyer who fled Deir Ezzor, Syria, to Sweden, called them a false choice, without legitimacy in the absence of international observers. Yara, a Syrian Alawite who sought refuge in Italy, described it as a puppet show Assad was pulling. The three sought to be quoted under pseudonyms, for fear of a retaliatory regime and the long arm of his security apparatus.

For 10 years, Assad used brutal force to quell an uprising that began with calls for freedom, democracy and liberty. Those in regime-controlled areas are now preoccupied with how to provide bread, feed their families and survive the economic collapse that has worsened over the past year. Those who have fled Syria are rushing to integrate into host countries to reduce their chances of deportation. Syrians everywhere have given up hope that democracy is a short-term opportunity for their country or that they will soon be rescued by a president who has shown himself willing to turn most of his country into rubble just for it. staying in power.

Assad, meanwhile, smiled as he cast his ballot in Douma near Damascus. While Syrians had no expectations for the election, Assad used the campaign including his slogan, hope through work signals his regimes shifting in focus from war to reconstruction. By holding elections, he tried to show the world that Syrian institutions are functioning well and that a country that can conduct safe elections is also a safe place for refugees to return to.

, Is, of course, a characteristic for which Arab countries, especially in the Gulf, look charming. Syrian Arab friends have even begun, now that the election has strengthened control of power to lobby for a easing of sanctions in the United States. The isolation of the Assads is already ending in the Arab world; the question remains whether the approach will follow elsewhere.

Until a few years ago, Assad was still persona non grata in the Arab world. Now he is almost completely rehabilitated. It seems only a matter of time before he returns as a good member of the Arab League, which suspended Syria’s membership in 2011. Lebanon, Iraq, Algeria and Sudan had always been his supporters and demanded the lifting of the ban. But now former Syrian opponents, who once rallied against Assad, are also treating him as an ally against the ambitions of non-Arab countries in the region, including Turkey and Iran.

The UAE and Egypt have consolidated ties with Syria. The UAE opened its doors to its embassy in Damascus last year. But even during the war in Syria, the UAE provided shelter to Syrian elites, including business leaders and even members of the Assads family. He provided aid to the rebels but withdrew from providing weapons. As Russia militarily supported the regime and the United States withdrew from the region, ensuring the survival of the Assads, the Emirates saw him as a useful member of an anti-Turkish and anti-Muslim Brotherhood coalition. Arab states that are concerned about their population becoming furious and turning to armed opposition against them, said Nicholas Heras, a senior analyst at the Newlines Institute, are now interested in learning authoritarian trade from the regime. and Assad.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, has been trying to lure Assad away from its strategic partnership with Iran. Arab countries have also found common ground with Assad in taking over the political Islamists of the Muslim Brotherhood, a pan-Arab organization that organized much of the opposition against the regime and poses the deadliest threat to the continuation of many Gulf monarchies. Syrian Arab friends also hope to unite to limit the influence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, historically a supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood.

The Saudis and the UAE want to pay for Syria’s reconstruction and seek intelligence cooperation with Syria’s security apparatus to contain their domestic political Islamists, as well as use financial aid as a lever to contain Iran rans in the Arab lands. . Sami Hamdi, a UK-based geopolitical risk consultant, said Assad was disappointed that his agency was being undermined by Moscow and even Tehran. More allies would give him space to play against each other. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has increasingly begun to adopt Arab nationalist rhetoric and believes it may be possible to sever ties between Iran and its Arab allies by addressing ethnocentric Arab commonalities, Hamdi said. Turkey’s enlargement has also changed the priorities of the Gulf states and made Assad a potential asset.

Detente between Syria and its former Arab rivals may have been a long time at work. In 2017, during a visit to Syria, I was told by some Syrian officials that their Arab brothers would pay the millions needed for reconstruction. It had confused me then, as some of the Saudi-backed groups were still fighting against the regime in areas near Damascus. A year later, Lebanese sources close to the Syrian regime suggested to me that the Saudis had begun intelligence cooperation with Assad. If then it was too early to believe, it is not now. Earlier last month, a meeting between the head of Saudi Arabia’s General Intelligence Directorate, Lieutenant General Khalid al-Humaidan, and his Syrian counterpart, Major General Ali Mamlouk, signaled a rapprochement. Qatar is the only Arab country that stands against Assad, but experts say Doha also realizes that it does not have much to gain by resisting the inevitable, even though Qatar officially holds its disapproval.

The ostracization of the Assads in the Arab world may be over, but this will not necessarily translate into reconstruction funds. The Saudis and the Emirates had influence over former US President Donald Trump but have struggled to stay in the good graces of his successor Joe Biden.

Giorgio Cafiero, CEO of Gulf State Analytics, a Washington-based geopolitical risk consultancy, said he did not think the Biden administration would punish Arab governments for Syria’s accession to the Arab League. But he added that he also did not think Biden would lift sanctions under the Caesar Act and allow investment in Syria. “As a result of these crippling US sanctions on Damascus, I think Iran will be in a strong position to take advantage of the situation and further consolidate its influence in Syria,” Cafiero said. This is a major reason why some states in the Gulf Cooperation Council are not happy that the Biden administration continues to impose these Trump-era sanctions on Damascus.

A growing number of Washington observers also claim that while the Biden administration wants to turn to Asia and do as little as possible in the Middle East, it has decided to hand over most of its decision-making to regional actors. as long as it can secure its own interests. The United States has already given up on the reality that there are no valid ways to overthrow the Assad regime and is now considering the viability of creating an Iraqi model in which the Kurds are given autonomy and thus act as the US lever in politics. in Damascus, in the same way Iraqi Kurdistan acts as the US lever over Baghdad, Hamdi added.

The very fact that the election was held in a divided Syria showed that Assad could agree to the status quo, a tripartite division, if that puts an end to his status as a leader. In the end, just as the West gave priority to stability over democracy in other Arab nations, Assad and his allies hope the United States can look the other way as they rebuild the war-torn nation. But it is not yet clear whether the Biden administration will also consider a gradual approach to easing sanctions in exchange for reform. Either way, the Arab nations that are immersed in their security concerns and nurturing their regional aspirations have their reasons for continuing to stand by Assad.