International
Ground Report ‘Sunderbans people did not die in Cyclone Yaas, they could starve to death’
Kamal Kanti Sen, former coordinator of tropical soil biology and fertility management at Jawaharlal Nehru University and a well-known expert on Sundarbans, toldWires, After Alia, life stopped on the island. I am afraid of a similar situation this time, or even worse. A great humanitarian crisis is beginning; hectares of land will remain uncultivated for the next few years.
Cyclone Yaas may not be as powerful as Cyclone Amphan in terms of destruction. There were not as many dramatic pictures as blooming roofs or dilapidated houses as in 2020. But the less visible salt water flooding of the ponds and large stretches of farmland in Sundarbans is far more devastating to islanders and has severe long-term effects.
Villages under water
Another short boat trip from Banashyam Nagar took us to the Birat ferry ferry to Achintanagar. About 12 km north, we reached the village of Kuemuri under gram Peraza Herambagopalpur, another area severely affected by the storm caused by the cyclone.
We were greeted by the stench of dead fish swimming in flooded ponds and farmland. As we went forward, we saw villages under water. The color of the stagnant water also changed from green to dark brown.
Dinanath Pike’s mud house was left on the afternoon of May 26, since then, he and his family took refuge in a nearby school. Pike had about 1.5 bigha (401 square meters) of agricultural land and a small pond, which are now under water.
My house was damaged last year. To repair the house, I took out a loan of Rs 25,000 mahajan (borrowing shark) and used the 10,000 Rs the government gave him. Even before I returned the amount, the house was damaged again. Tell me what is the meaning of living a life like this? We will have to live this way until we die. I wish we’d rather die than live like this, Pike said, breaking down.
Lands up to seven kilometers inside the Nagchara River, a tributary of the Thakuran River, were flooded. Part of the road from Kuemuri Bazar to Bharatjanani Mor was completely under water and looked like a wide lake.
Shukumar Hati, vice president of gram Panchayat of Herambagopalpur said, There are four villages under this panchayat and all four are under water now. People here will not be able to farm in the coming years. Fish, chicken, duck all are dead. People have no source of income right now. People’s livelihood is disaster.
Hati explained that last year after October, there was no rain in Sunderbans, so most villagers could farm during the winter. The sludge, which was planted in the late half of the year, did not yield as it did not rain. Farmers’ incomes were hit hard, Hati said.
Santosh Mallick, 55, has a large pond of five bigha (1,337 square feet) which is currently under water, and all the fish he farmed for the past four months have died. Mallick considers himself lucky as he has a pucca house with a concrete roof. Three of his neighbors took refuge in his home. I had invested close to $ 5 in fishing. Now everything is gone. Look, all the dead are swimming, Mallick said as he ran his basin.
‘There is no fear of the virus as cyclone and famine will kill us’
A flood relief center near Bharatjanani Mor is almost packed. When asked about COVID-19, Khokon Maity, another island being sheltered at the relief center, said, We are not afraid of the coronavirus anymore. Before the coronavirus does anything, cyclones and starvation will kill us. Maity confirmed that panchayat has provided them with water and food since the cyclone hit.
Local NGO Purba Chintamonipur Chetana Sangha is supplying drinking water and food to people who lost their homes in the area. Subimal Bera, a founding member of the NGO, said they are also conducting surveys to assess the damage caused by the cyclone and preparing a list of those in need of immediate relief.
In the Purbo Dwarakapur village of Lakshmi Janardhanpur gram panchayat, we were greeted with the same scenario the smell of dead fish and many houses under water.Cyclones and floods have become a part of life for these villagers, the devastation barely shocks me anymore. Their only concern is food.
Gouri Mistry, 37, said, We have not received any help from the government so far. Some people came and gave me a relief package (1 kg of flattened rice and two packs of biscuits). This is our destiny, we have accepted it. We will somehow survive this. Our concern is how are we going to survive all year if we can’t work on the farm? How will we survive after all our fish are gone?
Since there was no rain for eight months, the earth cracked from the heat. Now that the soil is flooded with salt water, it will likely penetrate beyond the surface. The desalination process is expensive and laborious.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]