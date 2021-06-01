Bihar clears ordinance to run local rural authorities until next panchayat polls





PATNA The Bihar cabinet on Tuesday passed an ordinance amending certain sections of the Bihar Panchayati Raj Act 2006 to empower the state government to set up advisory committees to run local three-level local bodies beyond the expiration of their five-year term. until new elections. The mandate of all elected officials of Panchayat region (PRI) institutions, such as gram panchayat, zila parishad and gram kutcheries, expires on June 15. While the panchayat polls have been pushed into the wake of the deadly second wave of Covid, advisory committees will take over the PRIs until the fresh panchayat election once the ordinance heads the Governors. The state government had to approve the amendments to the act through an ordinance, as it has no alternative regulation under the Act to allow PRI operations beyond their five-year term, as defined by the 73rd Amendment to the Constitution. The Panchayati State Regional Act would be amended as soon as the Governor approves the proposed ordinance. Officials familiar with the development said the structure and powers of the advisory committees and the remuneration for its members would be decided by the cabinet once the ordinance is approved. They said reputable members of previously elected PRIs could join advisory committees. This was among the 18 proposals discussed and approved by the cabinet at its meeting chaired by Prime Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday. The Cabinet also gave his nod to the release of 656 crore as advance in gram panchayats in accordance with the recommendations of the Sixth State Commission on Current Fiscal. Departments of social welfare propose to provide monthly monetary assistance of 1500 for children whose parents fell victim to the pandemic was also approved. CM had announced this scheme, Bal Sahayata Yojna, a few days ago. The state government also approved the bilateral agreement between Bihar State Hydroelectric Power Corporation (BSHPC) and National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), a government of India, for the construction of a 130 MW multi-purpose hydropower plant in Dagmara village of Supaul district for a period of 40 years. A lot of 700 crore are also sanctioned for the construction of the project for the next five years. The Cabinet gave its impetus to the construction of a high-level RCC bridge to create additional waterways on the existing Pipraghat bridge over the Kamla River in the Rajnagar-Babu Barahi-Khutauna region of state highways in the Madhubani district. A lot of 37.58 crore would be spent on its construction. Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation has been appointed as the executive agency to build an integrated drainage network for rainwater in Katihar at the cost of 220.50 crore. Other decisions Adopt rules for regulating the functioning of online media $ 90.38 billion released to help farmers use quality seeds Sanctions 36.13 crore for the erection of the optical telescope at the Patnas Indira Gandhi Planetarium Posts of midwives assisting nurses sanctioned in various prisons for the tone of the medical institution

