The WHO approves the Sinovac COVID vaccine, the list of the second dose of Chinese production





A medical worker holds a dose of the Sinovac vaccine at a district health facility as Indonesia begins mass vaccination for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), starting with its healthcare workers, in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 14, 2021. REUTERS / Willy Kurniawan

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Tuesday it has approved a COVID-19 vaccine made by drug maker Sinovac Biotech (SVA.O) for the emergency use list, paving the way for a second Chinese stroke to be used in countries and poor. A WHO emergency list is a signal to national regulators on the safety and efficacy of a product. It will also allow the goal to be included in COVAX, the global program to provide vaccines primarily to poor countries, which is facing major supply problems due to an Indian export suspension. Read more The independent panel of experts said in a statement that it recommended the Sinovac vaccine for adults over 18, with a second dose 2-4 weeks later. There was no upper age limit as the data suggest it is likely to have a protective effect in older people. The WHO technical advisory group, which began meeting on May 5, made the decision after reviewing the latest clinical data on the safety and efficacy of the Sinovac vaccine, as well as the company’s manufacturing practices. Marked CoronaVac in several regions, it is the second Chinese vaccine developed to win such a WHO list to combat COVID-19, following May 7 approval for a state-backed strike by Sinopharm. Read more A third Chinese vaccine, manufactured by CanSino Biologics (6185.HK), has provided clinical trial data, but no WHO review is planned. Sinovac said he had supplied more than 600m doses of her vaccine at home and abroad by the end of May and over 430m doses have been administered. Vaccine efficacy results showed that the vaccine prevented symptomatic disease in 51% of those vaccinated and prevented severe COVID-19 and hospitalization in 100% of the study population, the WHO said. The WHO Special Strategic Advisory Group (SAGE) had previously said in a review document that the efficacy of the vaccine in Phase III clinical trials in many countries ranged from 51% to 84%. Indonesia’s health ministry said on May 12 that its study of 120,000 healthcare workers who had received the vaccine found it was 94% effective in preventing symptomatic illness. Read more In a preliminary assessment, the SAGE panel found that the shock was effective in preventing COVID-19 in adults under 60, but that some qualitative data on the risk of serious side effects were lacking. Read more He cited evidence gaps in safety in pregnancy and in safety and clinical protection in older adults, those with underlying disease, and the assessment of rare adverse events detected through post-authorization safety monitoring. SAGE experts, who issue state policy recommendations and dosing guidelines, reviewed Sinovac clinical data last month. China has already placed hundreds of millions of doses of both Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines at home and exported them to many countries, particularly Latin America, Asia and Africa. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos