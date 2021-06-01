SAF at the center of ReFuelEU Europe plans

European airlines have traditionally liked to quarrel with airports and air navigation service providers over a range of issues, particularly over allegations and allegations of monopolistic behavior. Now, however, the industry seems to have found common ground on one topic: the environment.

Driven by the public perception of air transport as an irresponsible polluter and the European Green Agreement – which will support the EU’s commitment to achieving climate neutrality by 2050 and reducing net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030 – industry launches in February Destination 2050 – A path to European Net Zero Aviation. The Inter-Industrial Sustainability Initiative details a map to reduce CO2 emissions from all domestic flights and starting from “EU +”, which covers the EU27, the UK and the four countries of the European Free Trade Association. The plan calls for a 45 per cent reduction in emissions by 2030 compared to the 2018 baseline and for achieving zero-zero gas2 emissions by 2050. The report estimates that SAF use could achieve emissions reductions of up to 46 percent, including a 12 percent CO2 reduction by the effect of more costly SAF on demand.

SAF’s advantages in decarbonizing flights have been proven – commercial flights enabled in part by a sustainable biofuel started in 2011 – yet its uptake remains at a minimum. SAF now accounts for less than 1 percent of EU aviation fuel consumption and only 25 airports in Europe receive sustainable bio-jet fuel, reveals a map recently published by Eurocontrol. Most of those airports receive batches on an ad-hoc basis and less than half receive continuous SAF shipments, with all of the latter located in the Nordics.

“For Europe to meet its climate goals, the SAF must account for a growing share of aviation fuel mix to reach more than 60 percent by 2050,” said EU Transport Commissioner Adina Valean. European Commission analysis shows that over time synthetics or electro-fuels – also known as aircraft power fuels or liquid-to-liquid fuels (PtL) – make up the bulk of sustainable carbon aviation fuels. low, she said. KLM in January operated a first passenger flight in the industry, from Amsterdam to Madrid, using a mixture of 500 liters of stable synthetic kerosene. Synthetic SAF was manufactured by Shell at its research center in Amsterdam and is based in CO2, renewable water and electricity from Dutch wind and solar installations.

EU Transport Commissioner Adina Valean.

Speaking during her keynote address at the SAF Online Summit hosted by the EBAA on April 20, Valean expressed confidence that the upcoming ReFuelEU Aviation Initiative “will significantly increase both SAF production and acquisition by creating a long-term regulatory framework at the and EU “

The European Commission considered various policy options, but concluded, after a three-month public consultation, that forcing a certain percentage of SAF to be mixed with conventional fossil fuel oil was the best way to “address the chicken problem and eggs and to help demand and supply curves meet somewhere, “noted Philip Cornelis, director of aviation with the European Commission’s transport directorate. To have the “maximum” effect, he said, the obligations for the minimum SAF takeover will not be limited to intra-EU flights but will include all flights departing from European airports. The mandate, the details of which the commission has not yet formally issued, is more likely to apply to fuel suppliers than to individual airlines.

“We hope to set up a fairly simple system with a lot of extra administrative burdens,” Cornelis said, although operators will need to collect data on the amount and type of SAF set up so they can use it to get credit. under the ICAO Emissions Trading Scheme and the International Aviation Compensation and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA).

Legislation across the EU will avoid “reliance on national initiatives”, Valean calculated. Some European countries have already imposed mixing obligations or announced plans to do so. Norway has submitted a request that 0.5 per cent of advanced biofuels be mixed with jet fuel sold starting in 2020, with the aim of increasing SAF use to 30 per cent of aviation fuel by 2030. The Dutch government has set a target of 14 percent by 2030 while a recent French law requires all aircraft operators that fuel the country to use at least 1 percent SAF by 2022, 2 percent by 2025 and 5 percent by 2030. Germany has started preparing legislation requiring a 0.5 percent mix with fuels by 2026, rising to 2 percent by 2030. Spain’s climate change law sets a 2 percent SAF supply target for 2025.

The mixing goals in the Re-FuelEU Aviation initiative will be binding and uniform across the bloc, Valean confirmed, but “they should be realistic – initially modest, but becoming increasingly ambitious beyond 2030,” she said. , adding that the fuel industry needs time to divert production.

According to Jonathan Wood, vice president for renewable aviation at Neste, a SAF target of 5 percent of all aviation fuel demand by 2025 and 10 percent by 2030 is achievable in Europe. Many fuel manufacturers on the Continent are accelerating the production of low-carbon fuels, often in conjunction with airlines that see it as a means of securing their supply. KLM joined SkyNRG in building a plant in the Netherlands that is scheduled to open next year and committed to purchasing three-quarters of its planned 100,000 tonnes of annual SAF production over 10 years. SAS and Preem, Sweden’s largest fuel company, signed an agreement to investigate the possibility of large-scale supply of biofuels starting in 2023, and British Airways has partnered with sustainable jet fuel developers LanzaJet and Velocys as part of a $ 400 million investment in SAF development by parent company International Airlines Group (IAG) over the next 20 years.

IAG also committed to supply 10 percent of its SAF flights by 2030. The group, which has airlines in the UK and EU, will purchase 1 million tonnes of SAF per year, resulting in a reduction in annual emissions of 2 million tonnes within nine years

The European Commission intends to launch the ReFuelEU Aviation proposal ahead of the summer. It will need approval from the EU Council, which represents the bloc’s member states, and the European Parliament. The request will come in the form of a regulation and thus will be implemented immediately in all member states once approved.

In parallel with the ReFuelEU proposal, the European Commission is reviewing the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) and the Renewable Energy Directive (RED) to link them to the objectives of the European Green Agreement. The plans require the ETS directive to include a proposal to reduce the free ETS permits allocated to airlines.