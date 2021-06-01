Health & Care Partnership to Support International Health Justice by Bringing Digital Health Tools to Unmerited Populations





The partnership marries Hoy Health’s customized Chronic Patient Monitoring (RPM) management programs with reliable Caregility virtual engagement tools to enable and ensure reliable patient access to primary care anytime, anywhere. RPM programs are supported by fellow health trainers who are selected based on harmonization with the patient’s condition, demographics, culture, and language preferences. RPM and care management are central to a virtual environment that provides patients with 24-hour access to education and support.

Care clients benefit from access to Hoy Health and bilingual RPM chronic condition management programservices Hoy Health customers benefit from access to telehealth services through Virtual Care Platformto help support the patient’s remote engagement. The companies will initially focus on digital health support for Spanish-speaking communities in the US and Latin America. “We are working diligently to overcome barriers to health equity,” said Hoy Health CEO Mario Anglada. “We see Hoy Health’s partnership with Caregility as a vital component in equipping healthcare worldwide ensuring that care services and support are easily accessible to all.” “Hoy Health understands that for many people, healthcare can be out of reach due to language difficulties, cultural misunderstandings, economic difficulties or inability to connect with the right professional at the right time. Their unique approach to addressing of these difficulties makes them an ideal partner for overcoming engagement barriers, “said Deputy Caregility Partnership Jenna Walls. “I see great potential between our two companies to help improve access to health care for patients of all types everywhere.” About Care

Careful (www.caregility.com) is committed to supporting the delivery of care wherever the patient is located through the use of the Virtual Care Platform. Defined as the # 1 Best 2021 in the KLAS Virtual Care Platform (Non-EMR), Caregility core health offering is a goal-built ecosystem for all healthcare continuity. The Virtual Care platform provides secure, reliable two-way audio and video communication designed for any device and clinical workflow, both inpatient and outpatient settings. Today, Caregility supports more than 2 million video sessions per year and has established over 9,000 care system access points across the US From critical and acute, to urgent and emergency, to post-acute and outpatient and in-home, Care is helping to transform patient care delivery everywhere. Follow Care in LinkedInor on Twitter at @care. About Hoy health

Founded in 2017, Hoy Health is the first and only bilingual Digital Primary Care platform with a family of virtual products and services created specifically for the health care needs of underprivileged medical populations in the US and around the world. Our mission is to provide access to low cost Primary Care services in the US, Puerto Rico, Latin America AND Caribbean. Hoy Health Achievements include: In 2018 he was selected as a Global Health Transformer at Startup Health’s Moonshot Academy.

In 2019 it was selected as part of the 15 newest healthcare companies in the US by the editors of Fierce Healthcare.

In 2020 he was elected as the Runner-up for the Start of the Year by the Founder.

In 2021 it was selected to be part of the Mayo Clinic and ASU MedTech Accelerator.

IN 2021 won Audience Choice award at Mayo Clinic and ASU MedTech Accelerator Pitch Presentation. Visit our website at www.hoyhealth.com. Care contact

Kelly McDermott

SVP, Marketing

[email protected]

703-505-3133 Hoy Health Contact

Anna Hanooman

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

954-295-0546 SOURCE Caution Similar links https://caregility.com







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos