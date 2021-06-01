



PRINCETON, NJ, June 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / –WCG IRB, the IRB gold standard of human research ethics and protection, announced today the start of 2021 Fellows International Program . The annual program, which provides training to strengthen practices that support the safety of clinical trial participants and maintain the scientific integrity of research protocols, will be practically completed in one month, starting June 1, 2021. Established in 2002 in partnership with the World Health Organization, National Institutes of Health and University of Washington, The Fellows International Program helps future leaders develop the knowledge needed to create, manage, and administer Institutional Review Boards (IRBs) that comply with regulations and ethical standards that protect the rights and well-being of human research participants. Students from the History of the Program have come from 26 countries around the world, including BOTSWANA, Cameroon, China, Ethiopia, Jamaica, kenya, Liberia, Brazil, Malaysia, Niger, Russia, Tanzania, and Uganda, to name a few. To ensure their safety and the continued sharing of vital knowledge between the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s program will run virtually, featuring pre-recorded and live sessions led by experts from the WCG IRB and NYU Langone Health. “Now, more than ever, there is a need for trained professionals who can provide the necessary oversight for ongoing clinical research worldwide,” said WCG President and CEO Donald A. Deieso, Ph.D. “Building on our in-depth IRB expertise and 50-year legacy at the forefront of clinical research, our Fellows Program provides future research leaders with in-depth knowledge of clinical trial regulations, guidelines and best practices in patient protection. that they can use to deploy high quality, consistent and effective local IRBs.We are excited to welcome the 2021 class in our International Fellows Program, who will soon be joining more than 200 of graduates of programs to make significant contributions in the field of clinical research in their home countries. “ Arthur L. Caplan, Ph.D., Professor of Bioethics at NYU Langone and Founding Director of the Medical Ethics Division, added, “I am pleased that we are still able to provide members of this program with unique and valuable research ethics training. Together with our partners at WCG IRB, we will cover all aspects of protecting participants in human research, including roles and responsibilities, protocol review, informed approval process and related regulations, guidelines and guidelines despite COVID background 19. “ Each member of the International Student Class 2021 completed a rigorous application process, detailing their educational and professional experience, current IRB roles and responsibilities, and how participating in the WCG IRB program would help enhance research ethics and advocacy in the country. Theirs. “We have tried to provide this year ‘s Bellows with a rich educational experience despite the challenges posed by the pandemic,” he said. Viveca Burnette, CIP, WCG IRB Compliance Training and Development Coordinator. “Our 2021 capsule will consist of 20 modules taught by WCG and IRB NYU experts, followed by panel discussions in the last three days of the program with participants from both organizations, as well as bioethics leaders from around the world. “ Dr. Deieso added, “While the format may have changed this year, the WCG IRB’s unwavering commitment to hosting the Fellows International Program and sharing best ethics review practices with our peers around the world remains unwavering.” The Fellows International Programs will return to their original bi-monthly and semi-annual sessions in 2022, allowing Fellows to take advantage of the personal mentoring opportunities and IRB meeting experience they afford. To learn more about the International Student Program and Classroom 2021, visit: https://www.wcgirb.com/about/international-fellows-program/ . About WCG IRB

WCG IRB provides the highest quality ethical evaluations of clinical research protocols and studies. The WCG IRB was created by combining five IRBs with different areas of expertise and geographical achievement Western IRB (WIRB), the world ‘s first independent ethics review board, Copernicus Group IRB, New England IRB, Aspire IRB and Midlands IRB. WCG IRB has more than 50 years of experience and more than 200 board members accredited by AAHRPP. Since 2000, WCG IRB has also provided administration and review services to the Institutional Committee on Biosafety (IBC) for nearly 800 institutions and evaluated more than 400 human gene transfer protocols. For more information, please visit www.wcgirb.com or follow us on Twitter @WCGClinical or LinkedIn . BURIMI WCG IRB







