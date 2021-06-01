International
Male teachers wear skirts in support of the expelled student
Male teachers and students in Spain have come to class in skirts in solidarity with a boy who was expelled because he wore it last November.
Instructors hope their protest along with the disciplined, duplicated student #VeshjetKaNoGjini (#LaRopaNoTieneGenero), goes to challenge gender stereotypes.
The move began when math teacher Jose Pias wore a skirt for his classroom after student Mikel Gmez, 15, was expelled from school and forced to visit a psychologist after he chose to wear a skirt to promote gender nonconformity. or video by Gmez describing the incident was viewed by more than 2 million on TikTok.
Pias, too, had a message for followers on social media following the controversy of his students. “20 years ago I was persecuted and insulted for my sexual orientation at the institute where I am now a teacher,” wrote Pias on social media.
“Many teachers, they looked the other way. “I want to join the case of the student, Mikel, who was expelled and sent to a psychologist to go to class with a skirt,” he added.
Considering the cause, two other teachers – Manuel Ortega, 37, and Borja Velquez, 36 – at Virgen de Sacedn Primary School in Valladolid, according to the El Pais report, decided to make May the month when they wear skirts every day. Their decision came after one of their students was harassed with homophobic swearing.
“A school that educates with respect, diversity, co-education and tolerance,” said Velquez on April 29th. “Dress as you like! We join the #clove clothing campaign. “
Students took to social media and their schools in support of Gmez and teachers ’efforts as hundreds of boys returned to school wearing skirts on November 4th, wrote El Pais. Meanwhile, a group of alumni – men and women – from schools in Galicia, including the Johan Carballeira Institute of Secondary Education, gathered in skirts for the last six months to join the protest against gender identity discrimination. el Pblico reported earlier this month, establishing a nationwide movement towards tolerance.
Since then, the Institute has agreed to offer a course on gender equality.
Protester La Mendua Otero told el Pblico, “They always tell us about the need to learn math, history, language, but not about something as important as equality, and not just about gender.”
