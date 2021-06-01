For WORLD Radio, I’m Kent Covington.

As Russia’s tensions simmer, NATO is playing massive war games AUDIO: [Sound of F-35]

An F-35 fighter jet was launched from the deck of a British aircraft carrier over the weekend as NATO allies conducted war games across Europe.

About 9,000 troops, several warships and dozens of planes took part in the exercise against the backdrop of rising tensions with Russia.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the exercises were not a response to the gathering of recent Russian troops on its western border. He said these exercises were planned long ago, but it sends an important message.

STOLTENBERG: That NATO is ready. NATO is there to protect all our allies. And this exercise sends a message about our ability to transport large numbers of troops and equipment across the Atlantic, across Europe, and also to design naval power.

Moscow responded to the exercises by saying it would send at least 20 military units to its western border.

Russia’s decision last month to send thousands of troops to its border with Ukraine sounded alarming in Europe. In 2014, NATO launched one of its largest defense spending initiatives ever since Russian troops annexed Ukraine to the Crimean peninsula.

China eases eastern borders to cope with aging society Chinas, the ruling Communist Party, said Monday it would ease birth limits to allow all couples to have three children instead of two. BOTs reports Kristen Flavin.

KRISTEN FLAVIN, REPORT: China has enforced birth limits since 1980 to curb population growth. But now, the communist party wants to slow down the rapid aging of its population.

The government worries that the number of people of working age is falling very fast while the share of citizens over the age of 65 is increasing. This threatens China’s ambitions to replace the United States as the world’s dominant economy.

With this in mind, Chinese ruler Xi Jinping decided to loosen restrictions to allow couples to have three children.

But mere relief restrictions can not change the aging trend. In 2015, China eased restrictions that limited most couples with one child, allowing two children. But even after this change, the total number of births continued to decline.

Reporting for WORLD, My Kristen Flavin.

Texas Democrats topple new GOP election bill Texas Democrats held a State House overnight exit’s weekend to block new Republican-sponsored voting rules.

Democratic Representative Chris Turner told reporters Monday …

TURNER: Democrats used the last resort available to us. We denied them the quorum that they should pass this bill and we killed that bill.

The bill would, among other things, tighten the rules for mail-order voting and block local officials from sending voting applications to anyone who does not request one. It would also eliminate polling stations and polling stations 24 hours a day, both of which were introduced in the Houston area last year.

Republicans called the amended reform of broken rules created to protect the integrity of the upcoming election.

Democrats accused them of restrictions created to discourage minorities from voting.

But their victory could be temporary: Republican Gov. Greg Abbott quickly announced he would order a special session to complete the work.

New COVID-19 cases reached a 14-month low New cases of COVID-19 have dropped to a minimum of 14 months. WORLD Paul Butler has that story.

PAUL BUTLER, REPORT: A 7-day moving average showed that daily cases fall below 20,000. It was the first time it has happened since March last year.

COVID-19-related deaths have also reached a minimum of 14 months.

This is because more than half of all Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Over the age of 12, nearly 60 percent of Americans have had at least one stroke.

And a new poll suggests that the number of Americans who say they will never get the COVID-19 vaccine has dropped.

A Yahoo News / YouGov poll released Friday surveyed about 1,600 American adults. Only 18 percent of respondents said they would definitely not get the goal.

Health experts say that to stop the spread of the virus 70 to 85 percent of the population will need to develop immunity, either through a vaccine or infection.

Reporting for WORLD, Im Paul Butler.

Tulsa marks the centenary of the race massacre Mourners will gather today in Tulsa, Oklahoma to remember those killed in a race massacre 100 years ago.

They will walk the same street on which the black inhabitants of Tulsa fled from an attack by an armed mob a century ago.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit today for a ceremony with local leaders.

On May 31, 1921, a crowd of white people gathered outside the Tulsa prison, where police held a 19-year-old man of color accused of assaulting a white teenage girl. In connection with the mob that would kidnap and lynch the suspect, two dozen black armed men went to jail, too. Groups clashed and violence spread. Over 18 hours, white protesters burned and destroyed Greenwood, Tulsa’s affluent neighborhood. The estimated number of people killed varies from tens to 300.

Im Kent Covington, and for more news, features and analysis, visit us at wng.org.

