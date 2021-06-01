Social media companies like Instagram are challenging the dispute

On May 6 and 7, Instagram users in India noticed that some of their posts had started to disappear. Gone were their COVID-19-related posts calling for improved conditions for overcrowded crematorium workers, advertising volunteer-led relief efforts and linking coronavirus deaths in the country to sharpen government hopelessness. The stranger was still the removal of private conversations on the issue. There is a growing trend of shutting down the internet, removing social media content, especially about political speech in India in recent years, said Vidushi Marda, global leader of AI study and advocacy in ARTICLE 19, an international freedom of speech organization. expression that has been tracking deleted content. In India now, whether or not people have access to COVID-19 information on social media is a matter of life and death. However, such censorship is not unique to the country. Over the past month, activists and scholars have also collected numerous examples of print content related to the riots in Palestine and Colombia, as well as posts related to National Awareness Day for Missing and Killed Indigenous Women in the United States and Canada. On May 7, Instagram said that this is a widespread global technical issue that is not related to any particular topic and that the issue was fixed. But the next day, the company accepted that there were issues with posts regarding the riots in Colombia and Palestine. Sorry it happened, Instagram noted in a statement. Especially for those in Colombia, East Jerusalem and the indigenous communities who thought this was a deliberate suppression of their voices and stories that was not our goal of any kind. But Instagram failed to accept censorship reports in India. A Facebook representative who owns Instagram wrote in response to questions about why the dissent in India, Colombia and Palestine seems to have been disproportionately influenced: This was a widespread global technical issue that affected users worldwide, regardless of the topic e Their Stories. We fixed it as fast as we could so that users all over the world could continue to express themselves and connect with each other through Stories. Despite the companies’ claims that the removals were automatic and universal, Marda said there was overwhelming evidence of the disproportionate impact these removals had on political speech and dissent. In India, she noted that ARTICLE 19 noticed significant overlap between posts regarding activism, COVID-19 facilitation and government criticism. All of this, she said, points to a significantly bigger problem than just a single automation tool, and the veiled curtain of content moderation practices means there are gaps in accountability. Such digital printing is not simply a matter of being able to speak freely. In each of these countries, thanks to government failures and limited media coverage, people have come to rely on social media to share information, track resources, and protect themselves from violence. Part of the problem is automated content moderation, which uses machine learning to filter content. Systems are vague instruments that often misunderstand the context and remove too much or too little content, he noted. report from the New Delhibased Observer Foundation. These developments, the report adds, could negatively affect minority groups because these tools are often trained in English language datasets, so they have problems with proper analysis of rarely used dialects and languages. [There is] The overwhelming proof of the disproportionate impact that these removals have had on political speech and dissent, Marda said. [This is] exactly why. . . human rights organizations and advocates around the world have shown the dangers of automated content moderation for years.

There have also been numerous reports of censorship in connection with ongoing protests in Colombia on the proposed tax increase and the resulting police crackdowns. We identified a specific problem with Instagram, said Carolina Botero Cabrera, a researcher with it Karisma, a Bogot-based civil society organization working on technology and human rights. We have over 1,000 censorship reports, about 90 percent of it was from Instagram and the content was overwhelmingly for [ongoing] protest, she added. The deleted posts are said to have dealt with national unrest, unemployment numbers in the country and the death of a protester. For Colombia, a country with a long-running civil war, such automated content moderation is even more controversial because journalists and human rights activists often find that their content has been removed, their reach diminished, or their accounts reduced. their are blocked because their content is considered too violent. Jess Abad Colorado, an experienced Colombian photojournalist, recently had his own The Twitter account was blocked after he posted pictures of an armed dispute in the Choc Department in Western Colombia. A few days later, when an independent media outlet broadcast live an interview with Colorado about the dispute, their account was blockedalso Another challenge, Botero said, is that the Revolutionary Armed Forces of the Colombian People’s Army (FARC), the longtime left-wing guerrilla group that disarmed and became a political party in 2017, was listed as a terrorist organization. [by social media companies at the time] even though they were in peace negotiations. The peace process lasted about four years, culminating in a peace agreement in 2016. Any research on the peace process will have to deal with issues that are important to it. [understand] The FARC’s position, actions and voice, Botero said, noting that blocking social media accounts and deleted content hinders process documentation.

As tensions escalated in Israel and Palestine, digital printing in the region also seemed to increase. We have over 100 censorship reports on Instagram, said Alison Carmel Ramer, a researcher at 7amleh, a digital rights organization based in Haifa, Israel. Ramers research and other reports revealed that most of the censored content had to do with Israeli forces attacking the Jerusalem Al-Aqsa Mosque. The other censored content was linked to the expulsion of Palestinians from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem. Muslim, a media publication, too documented blocks on live Instagram broadcasts about Palestine. According to Ramer, Facebook told 7amleh that most of the deletions on Instagram were mistakes because they did not violate community standards and that they have restored the content. That means there is a problem in the way content is moderated, Ramer said. Why is content being removed that is not against community standards? [Facebook] also did not tell users according to which policy the content was taken. In general, Palestinian content is extremely moderate, Ramer added, noting that posts are often printed either because they are considered hate speech, or the posts appear to be linked to terrorist organizations. Many Palestinian leaders are defined as terrorists from the United States, which means Facebook censors content related to them. Ramer also explained how hate speech in the region written in Hebrew is not censored to the same extent as hate speech in Arabic. A March 2021 report by 7amleh which analyzed 574,000 conversations on social media in 2020 showed that one in every 1 Israeli post about Palestinians and Arabs contained violent speech, a 16 percent increase compared to 2019. We have posted reports like this on Facebook for several years and every year , [but] we find that this content simply remains online, Ramer said, adding that Facebook has not informed them what, if any, actions it intends to take. A recent report on Eavesdrop also noted how Facebook censors the word Zionist. Zionism is a political ideology, Ramer said. Political speech must be protected. Words like Zionist and martyr [martyr in Arabic] must be protected. Censorship in the region is particularly troubling because of the long-standing lack of transparency about Israel’s treatment of Palestinians, political activist Noam Chomsky told us. Israel’s brutal repression of the Palestinians for many years, with strong support from the United States in particular, is a shocking crime in itself and has ominous international consequences, Chomsky said. There have been extensive attempts to block attempts to bring the facts and their significance to the general public. These efforts constitute direct participation in crimes. When asked about the ability of social media companies to freely censor content, Chomsky replied, their great power should not be tolerated.