Nearly 4 months after Myanmar coup, army still struggles to quell protests – National

Supporters of Myanmar-pro-democracy took to the streets on Tuesday in several districts as fighting between the military and anti-junta militias took place in border areas, four months after the military ousted an elected government in a coup.

Despite a savage crackdown by security forces, the Myanmar military is still trying to establish order following the arrest of Aung San Suu Kyi and her party’s top leaders, sparking nationwide protests and paralyzing strikes.

In southern Myanmar, anti-military protesters staged a march on Laung Lone, showed a photo posted by Irrawaddy newspaper on social media.

Meanwhile, in the shopping center of Yangon a group of mostly young protesters gathered in Kamayut district, showed the photos posted by the news portal MyanmarNow.

“It’s not over yet. We still have our turn, ”read a sign written on a piece of paper held by a protester.

Read more: More than 800 killed by Myanmar security forces since military coup, activists say

Demonstrators in urban areas have had to become more agile to avoid security forces, often using flash mobs or staging small unannounced protests, after larger rallies in the first months after the coup often met with direct-fire security forces.

Decades-old conflicts between the military and ethnic minority armies in border areas have also been revived since the coup. Ethnic militias allied with a shadow civilian government have stepped up attacks on the military, which has responded with heavy weapons and airstrikes, forcing thousands to flee.

Cell phone footage taken by a resident in Kayah state on the border with Thailand showed what appeared to be artillery being fired from inside the state capital Loikaw in Demoso, about 14.5 km (9 miles) away, where a Defense Forces The people said he had attacked the troops and was coming under heavy fire.

Residents in Loikaw said about 50 shells were fired Monday and six Tuesday morning.

“The sound of artillery is deafening us,” a resident told Reuters on Monday, requesting anonymity due to security concerns.

The Protection of Nationalities Karenni force, an active militia in Kayah state, said in a post on its Facebook page that 80 army soldiers were killed on Monday, while one of its fighters and a civilian were also victims.

Myanmar protests: Demonstrators appear to be training with ethnic armed group as others march in the streets





Myanmar protests: Demonstrators appear to be training with an ethnic armed group as others march through the streets 27 April 2021



Reuters could not verify the claim and a junta spokesman did not respond to calls for comment.

Fighting in Kayah has displaced about 37,000 people in recent weeks, according to the United Nations. Many of them have fled to the jungle and need food and medicine.

Civilian forces, often armed with rudimentary rifles and limited training, have been formed in cities and regions across Myanmar to challenge the military, in support of a government of national unity that the junta says is unfaithful.

Security forces have killed 840 people since the coup, according to figures provided by an activist group.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing said the number of records was close to 300 and said there was unlikely to be a civil war in Myanmar.

(Reporting by Reuters Staff Written by Ed Davies; Edited by Simon Cameron-Moore)