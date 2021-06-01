International
Nearly 4 months after Myanmar coup, army still struggles to quell protests – National
Supporters of Myanmar-pro-democracy took to the streets on Tuesday in several districts as fighting between the military and anti-junta militias took place in border areas, four months after the military ousted an elected government in a coup.
Despite a savage crackdown by security forces, the Myanmar military is still trying to establish order following the arrest of Aung San Suu Kyi and her party’s top leaders, sparking nationwide protests and paralyzing strikes.
In southern Myanmar, anti-military protesters staged a march on Laung Lone, showed a photo posted by Irrawaddy newspaper on social media.
Meanwhile, in the shopping center of Yangon a group of mostly young protesters gathered in Kamayut district, showed the photos posted by the news portal MyanmarNow.
“It’s not over yet. We still have our turn, ”read a sign written on a piece of paper held by a protester.
Read more:
More than 800 killed by Myanmar security forces since military coup, activists say
Demonstrators in urban areas have had to become more agile to avoid security forces, often using flash mobs or staging small unannounced protests, after larger rallies in the first months after the coup often met with direct-fire security forces.
Decades-old conflicts between the military and ethnic minority armies in border areas have also been revived since the coup. Ethnic militias allied with a shadow civilian government have stepped up attacks on the military, which has responded with heavy weapons and airstrikes, forcing thousands to flee.
Trends
New mortgage stress test rules come into force. Here’s what you need to know
Air Canada paid $ 10 million in COVID-19 bonuses to top executives as it negotiated the government’s rescue plan
Cell phone footage taken by a resident in Kayah state on the border with Thailand showed what appeared to be artillery being fired from inside the state capital Loikaw in Demoso, about 14.5 km (9 miles) away, where a Defense Forces The people said he had attacked the troops and was coming under heavy fire.
Residents in Loikaw said about 50 shells were fired Monday and six Tuesday morning.
“The sound of artillery is deafening us,” a resident told Reuters on Monday, requesting anonymity due to security concerns.
The Protection of Nationalities Karenni force, an active militia in Kayah state, said in a post on its Facebook page that 80 army soldiers were killed on Monday, while one of its fighters and a civilian were also victims.
Myanmar protests: Demonstrators appear to be training with ethnic armed group as others march in the streets
Reuters could not verify the claim and a junta spokesman did not respond to calls for comment.
Fighting in Kayah has displaced about 37,000 people in recent weeks, according to the United Nations. Many of them have fled to the jungle and need food and medicine.
Civilian forces, often armed with rudimentary rifles and limited training, have been formed in cities and regions across Myanmar to challenge the military, in support of a government of national unity that the junta says is unfaithful.
Security forces have killed 840 people since the coup, according to figures provided by an activist group.
Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing said the number of records was close to 300 and said there was unlikely to be a civil war in Myanmar.
(Reporting by Reuters Staff Written by Ed Davies; Edited by Simon Cameron-Moore)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]