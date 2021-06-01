ED files bill of lading against Hyderabad Jewelers, CA for depositing Demonized Notes





The Enforcement Directorate (ED) tariff sheet states that jewelers forged 6,000 gold sales invoices and cash invoices in the names of fictitious clients to show gold purchases from 8 a.m. to midnight on November 8, 2016, at evening Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetization. ED stated that jewelers fabricated alleged gold sales invoices of just under $ 2 to avoid fictitious customer PAN marking. On the bill of lading the names are Musaddilal Gems and Jewels, Vaishnavi Bullion, Musaddilal Jewelers and others, who deposited Rs 111 crore in their bank accounts. ED has named 41 defendants, including promoters Musaddilal Gems and Jewels and their relatives, on the indictment. ED has claimed L Bajrang Pershad Jewelers, Vijay Jewelers, M Rajender r Kumar Jewelers and Pearl Dealers, Vijay Vithaldas Jewelers, Inderlal Balmukund Jewelers, Murari Exports, Preethi Jewelers, Sri Yash Jewelers, Navdurga Gems and Jewelers Swe Yashha, Wwe Kalpataru Jewelers, Tibarumal Ramnivas Gems Jewels and Pearls, Sanjay as accused of contributing black money for conversion. ED has further charged CAs Sanjay Sharda, Ashish Jain, Manish Gupta of Musaddilal, Tarun Jain Certified Public Accountant, Praveen Agarwal Tej Prakash, Tej Prakash Agarwal of P Satyaranayann Gems and Jewelery and Jewelery and Prem Kumar Sachdev and Nity Saraogi and Awani Saraogi e Decor Picture for pleasure in cheating worth 139 Crores. ED has stated that the accused filed false invoices and sales in connection with the alleged purchases of gold jewelery by 6,000 fictitious clients from 20:00 until midnight on the day the demonetization was announced. An appeal for prosecution was previously filed before the PMLA court and an appeal for additional prosecution was also filed in September 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Taxscan AdFree. We welcome your comments at [email protected]

