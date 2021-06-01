How to engage students in addressing global problems

In a project designed to help create the next generation of problem solvers, North Carolina State University researchers challenged a group of 11 peopleth classes to investigate and find solutions to a global problem: that billions of people do not have access to clean water and sanitation.

IN Literacy newspaper pioneering, researchers common major departures from the effort, in which students researched and responded to the issue of clean water and sanitation, which has been identified by the United Nations as a global priority.

What would happen if all teachers and students all over the world started to focus on UN Sustainable Development Goals, investigated them, got clarity about them and tried to find solutions to address them? said the lead author of the studies Hiller Spiers, executive director of Friday Institute for Educational Innovation and associate dean of the NC state College of Education. We would have a generation of problem solvers addressing the worlds most enduring challenges.

The abstract sat down with Spiers to talk about the project:

Fr.: What were your motivations for this project?

spiers: Together with my researchers, Marie Himes, Kristal Lee, and Andrea Gambino, and I was motivated to engage students so that they could become aware of what is happening in a challenging area, not only locally in North Carolina but also globally. In this case, we forced students to investigate one of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for clean water and sanitation. The goal was to raise awareness of the issue, and also take it to the next level by getting students involved in some kind of social action.

Fr.: What is a Project-Based Global Inquiry (PBI) and how did you use it in this case?

spiers: PBI Global is an investigative process I conducted more than a decade ago, where students learn while asking and investigating compelling questions. It starts with choosing a great topic to learn.

In this case, it was global water and sanitation. We had all read a book so students would be emotionally connected to the topic. Then, we started doing more research, digging into the facts of what was going on. Then, student teams came up with compelling questions to answer within this great topic. Through an investigative process, they developed assertions in response to their question and supporting evidence to support their claims.

Finally, we share, publish and operate. In this case, we had a showcase this was pre-pandemic at the Friday Institute, where students could present their projects and the ones they found; we invited community people, family and had a great party.

And finally, we took action. We partnered with an organization that helps build wells in developing countries, and students engaged the community and raised funds to contribute to creating good construction.

We also had a simulation in which students walked holding gallons of water to see how it felt in developing countries where people do not have easy access to clean water.

Fr.: What are some of the key lessons you learned?

spiers: First, we saw students collaborating within their teams, with teachers and with outside experts. As they interacted with others, they achieved deeper levels of understanding about the effects of lack of access to clean water.

Second, we saw students learn critical analysis. We wanted them to take a critical perspective and analyze what was happening. Part of this was: How do you help students engage and understand a complex issue? We supported students as they developed empathy, and also understanding about the attributes of people and the environments they study. They used an asset-based lens that allowed them to experience the value of change and global diversity.

Third, we were able to engage students in understanding the relationship between global and local issues in order to allow them to take social action. We thought it was important for students to understand that there are water quality issues in North Carolina. We also studied water quality issues in Flint, Michigan.

Fr.: Were there any keys to success?

spiers: Teachers and students worked in an interdisciplinary way to approach the problem. In this case, we have included all 11th grade in the high school we worked with. We were also able to bring in experts to help students learn more about water quality. Another important factor was gathering students in teams and allowing them to choose a compelling question they are passionate about. If you are just setting topics, you do not get the same level of commitment and interest from students.

And finally, the students shared and acted on what they learned. Students engaged others outside of school to celebrate with them for what they learned.

Fr.: Why is this important?

spiers: We know that our world is very, very complex, and there are countless issues facing the globe. It’s very important as we think about sustainability for our world to have dedicated individuals who can address these very important issues. At the human level, students were engaging in critically exploring their place in the world, as well as creating their own future by helping to transform it.