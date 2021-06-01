China’s 3-child policy met with lukewarm public reception





The reaction to the Chinese government’s decision to allow couples to move from having only two children to one-third has been lukewarm at best. The policy change aims to address the two trends of a shrinking workforce and an increasingly retired population. China Marketplace correspondent Jennifer Pak has more. Below is an edited transcript of her conversation with Marketplace Morning Report CEO Sabri Ben-Achour. Sabri Ben-Achour: Why has the wait for this change in policy been so lukewarm? Jennifer Pak: Well, it ‘s mostly about property, property, property. You know, to get your child into a good school, or if you have a son who wants to get married in China, you need property, and housing these days requires mom and dad bank, and grandma and grandpa. It is expensive. Second, child-rearing work, as in many countries, falls disproportionately on women, and women in China have complained of being penalized in the workplace for being mothers. Ben-Achour: The government has tried to encourage people to have more children before when it expanded a one-child policy to a two-child policy five years ago. This did not work particularly well. Is the government trying something different now? Then: Well, the government says it is trying to approach this in a more holistic way, such as lowering the cost of weddings and facilitating relentless competition in education, such as limiting online hours for preschool children. And today, China is fined many training centers make millions of dollars for fraudulent parenting. Ben-Achour: And yet, I mean a lot of families, they just don’t want to have more kids. Then: Well no, because in China, this is still a country with 1.4 billion people. There are limited resources, there is a lot of competition for everything. And of course there is emotional signs. You know, not so long ago women were fined heavily or forced to have abortions for exceeding the birth limit. So a poll by the state-run Xinhua news agency asked readers if they were ready for the three-child policy. And, you know what? A majority of respondents said they would never consider it. This poll was later removed.

