Four months before the election, the stork nest returns to the haunted Czech prime minister





Magnifying glass Many Czech prime ministers have lost their jobs for less than the possibility of fraud allegations, but Babis is part of a new wave of populist politicians. In recent years, they have tried the borders to see if there is any scandal that cannot be hidden and they often come out in Arabic. However, there are signs that on the eve of the catastrophic treatment of governments by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Czech electorate is now looking much closer to its various scandals. The return of the Storks Nest only adds to a growing list of headaches as the October 8-9 vote approaches. The issue has existed for six years now and was hiding in the background even when the Babiss ANO party won the last election in 2017. However, this victory came ahead of his four years in office and amid high hopes that he could indeed be a knight. white arriving, as he claimed, to liberate the country from the cynical control of established parties that had run it, often corruptly, for the past 27 years. And most importantly, it was before he turned the Czech Republic into a coronavirus black hole, with 30,000 dead. This tragedy caused ANO support to fall, to the point that in some polls it is now third behind the liberal center-right Pirates / Stan and Spolu coalitions. Such slides in support are often self-supporting. The declining ANO popularity is likely to increasingly focus the attention of its casual, center-right voters on other scandals that strike its leader. EU audits who have found Babis in conflict of interest over millions of euros in subsidies that the taxpayer appears to have coverage; the profound impact on the weak coalition government enjoyed by Russia-China-linked President Milos Zeman and the extreme parties on the left and right; the ongoing attack on the independence of the public television broadcaster Ceska are all issues now under the magnifying glass of the pandemic, as one analyst noted recently. Some of these issues have already provoked protests, led by Million chvelik pro demokratracii (One Million Moments for Democracy). The civil society organization, which in 2019 placed over a quarter of a million on the streets of Prague demanding Babis and Zeman leave, says there are many other issues on its watch list and plans to raise ante before the October elections.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos