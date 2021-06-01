Graham says US will maintain strong ties with Israel despite prime minister | Palmetto Politics

COLUMBIA Amid a possible shake-up for the Israeli government, US Senator Lindsey Graham said the relationship between the US and Israel will remain strong regardless of who is prime minister.
Graham, RS.C., told reporters during a visit to Jerusalem on June 1 that he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and central party leader Yair Lapid, who is working with right-wing leader Naftali Bennett to potentially form a coalition government and remove Netanyahu from the job he has held for the past 12 years.
Asked by The Post and Courier if he thought replacing Netanyahu would be a positive or negative development for Israel, Graham worried.
“I think the last thing a member of Congress needs to do is give advice to another country on how to run their own business, because we’re not doing such a good job at home,” Graham said during video calling from outside.
He went on to say that he has worked with Lapid for a long time and knows Bennett “very well”.
“Never count Bibi (Netanyahu), but if a new government is formed, the relationship will remain the same between us and Israel,” Graham said. “It’s not about me, it’s not about Bibi, it’s about two democracies united in the middle.”
Even if Netanyahu loses his job, Graham noted, “he could easily return.”
Now the country’s longest-serving prime minister, Netanyahu initially took over the role from 1996 to 1999 before returning in 2009.
Bennett has long worked closely with Netanyahu but he has now joined Lapid in an effort to avoid a fifth election in two years after Netanyahu again failed to form a government. Under the terms of the next deal, Bennett would become prime minister for two years and then Lapid would succeed him.
“I have never seen a more vibrant democracy than Israel,” Graham said with a laugh. “I will leave it to the Knesset to find out who wants to lead the government. I just wanted to let my Israeli friends on all sides of the line know that I understand that Hamas would destroy you if can and we “back here to help you”.
In a video posted on the prime minister’s Twitter account after their meeting, Netanyahu called Graham “an extraordinary ally.”
“No one has done more for Israel than you, Senator Lindsey Graham,” Netanyahu said. “He is a strong champion of our alliance and we have no better friends, so I want to thank you for everything you have done over the years in our defense, our security, in Iran.”
Graham’s many-day trip to Israel came shortly after the country sparked a fierce 11-day war with Hamas last month before agreeing to a ceasefire. The senator said he wanted to stress that the US would remain a supporter of the country.
Unlike other U.S. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, Graham was less critical of Democratic President Joe Biden’s handling of the crisis, saying he appreciates Biden’s support for additional aid to Israel.
“When it comes to Iran, I think Biden’s policies have really been out of line, but I did not come here to send that message,” Graham said. “I came here to let the Israelis know that we have your back. I have problems with Biden’s foreign policy, but I did not think now is the time to bring this here.”
In addition to his meetings with Netanyahu and Lapid, Graham met with the Israeli foreign minister and toured the city of Ashkelon, an Israeli city near Gaza that took the brunt of Hamas rocket attacks during recent fighting.
