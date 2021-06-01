China sends 16 military planes over controversial South China Sea near Malaysia





MELBURNE, Australia China has sent more than a dozen military transport aircraft near the disputed shores of the Malaysian-administered South China Sea, prompting the latter to crash a fighter jet to investigate.

The Royal Malaysian Air Force, or RMAF, said in a press release that the 16 Xian Y-20 and Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force, or PLAAF, approached within 60 nautical miles (69 miles) from shore of Malaysia.

The news release also said the Chinese force approached in a tactical formation and was first detected by an air defense radar in the eastern Malaysian state of Sarawak at 11:53 a.m. local time on Monday.

He also said the as-yet unidentified aircraft was flying at 290 knots in a southwesterly direction in neighboring Singapore flight region before returning south and passing into international airspace administered by Malaysian air traffic control, operating at altitudes between 23,000 and 27,000 feet.

The plane failed to respond to several attempts by Malaysian air traffic controllers to contact them, after which RMAF hijacked BAE Systems Hawk 208 fighter jets from Labuan Air Base near 13:33 after the plane the suspects were seen, to eavesdrop and identify them.

Malaysia also released a map showing PLAAF aircraft flying near Luconia Shoals before returning 60 nautical miles from the Malaysian coast near James Shoal. Both of these maritime features are claimed by Malaysia, and they are within its exclusive economic zone. However, China also claims ownership of the coasts, with both located within China of the so-called nine-line line, which it uses to claim claims in parts of the South China Sea. Luconia Shoals, which is known in Malaysia as Beting Petinggi Ali, has seen an almost constant presence from vessels belonging to the Chinese Coast Guard, according to the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative, which bases its research on tracking data. ships.

This is not the first time PLAAF aircraft have approached Malaysia, although it appears to be the first time such a large force has been observed. Sources said the PLAAF shipments involved in Monday’s incident originated from bases in China and not the air bases the country built on the recovered islands in the South China Sea.

Lack of communication with air traffic control by PLAAF aircraft and their direction off the disputed shores was described by the RMAF as a serious issue threatening national security and aviation security. Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein issued a statement saying Malaysia would launch a diplomatic protest against the overflight.

The flight path of the Chinese aircraft suggests they were probably conducting a long-range air-lift drill. The Chinese embassy in Malaysia told Singapore Channel News Asia that the plane was conducting excessive flights in accordance with international law, stressing that they did not enter Malaysian territorial airspace.

It is also unclear whether PLAAF aircraft were communicating with Singapore air traffic controllers while flying through the international airspace administered by that country, although flight tracking websites showed an early Gulfstream G550 air warning aircraft belonging to the Air Force. Republic of Singapore heading east over the South China Sea shortly after PLAAF aircraft were first picked up on Malaysian radar.







