Flood damage splits off on South Island while transport links remain severed

Transport links remain cracked, supply chains disrupted and underwater farms across Canterbury as regions were severely damaged by floods.

As flood waters receded and evacuated residents returned home Tuesday, broken bridges cut off road and rail services, effectively dividing the east coast of the South Islands, despite the partial reopening of the Ashburton Bridge late in the evening.

Canterbury remains under a state of emergency, and residents in some areas still have to boil drinking water.

David Acland from Mt Somers Station receives food supplies released by the Air Force on Tuesday.

Parts of Canterbury inland received half a meter of rain in the three days from Saturday to Monday, with 539 mm measured at Mt Somers, according to MetService.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visited Mid-Canterbury by military helicopter on Tuesday, seeing flood damage from the air and falling on farmers.

Ardern said reopening transport links was the number one priority, but would require extensive work.

Twelve hours after the Ashburton / Hakatere river bridge closed Tuesday morning due to a 15cm drop, authorities began testing the space stress with 14 tonnes of concrete blocks to check its integrity.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern flew over Ashburton on Tuesday, taking in views of the damaged bridge and flooded sites.

The bridge was finally reopened to light traffic around 11.30am on Tuesday, but is expected to close again between 10am and 2pm, for further investigation.

The damaged pier, which sank about 150 mm during the last one in 100 years of flooding, is stable, based on monitoring data obtained tonight, said Pete Connors, system manager for Waka Kotahi / NZ Transportation Agency (NZTA).

Based on these results under the load test pressure in each lane, the bridge can receive light traffic.

SQUIRT OF ACTION Ashburton Bridge reopened for light traffic at 11.25pm ​​this evening.

The council said one the alternative route also opened Tuesday evening to deviate around the bridge, using Itine Scenic Route 72.

Ashburton County Mayor Neil Brown said heavy vehicles should use this road.

Vehicles weighing less than 3.5 tons (such as a car, or van) were able to travel in both directions over the bridge, but were limited to 30 km.

Brown said Waka Kotahi, Civil Defense and contractors had worked hard all day to restore safe access roads for people stranded on both sides of the bridge.

“This is a very welcome progress and my thanks go to everyone who has made this possible. Engineers are pleased that the bridge can now support restricted traffic to allow people to cross safely. . “

The council issued an update at 11.45pm on Tuesday to inform people traveling south of Tinwald to Rangitata that they had two options.

Waka Kotahi had a steep detour around the Hinds. The council had a closed road available, which uses Longbeach Rd, Poplar Rd and Ealing Rd, the statement said.

Many farms in Canterbury remained flooded after more than two days of heavy rain.

No trains will run between Christchurch and Timaru for several days after the railway bridges were damaged by spills and falls in Mid-Canterbury and South Canterbury.

KiwRail spokesman Mark Heissenbuttel said the affected area is likely to close at least on Sunday.

New Zealand Truck Association chief executive David Boyce said the closure of the bridge left the southern island south of Ashburton detached from the rest of the country.

Some truck drivers had made a 13-hour detour through the Lewis Pass on the West Coast, Boyce said.

A crane lifts concrete blocks on Ashburton Bridge to test its structural integrity after it was damaged in the Canterbury floods.

I don’t think anyone will run out of food south of Ashburton at the moment, but if it goes on for a few weeks, it might be a bit of a problem.

Supermarket operators Countdown and Foodstuffs both reportedly disrupted food supplies south of Christchurch, saying there would be some gaps on the shelves, but they were working to supply supplies.

But in Christchurch at least one supermarket was left with some empty shelves, New World in St Martins apologizing to customers for the limited bread it could offer due to weather interruptions.

Shelves at St Martins New World were left bare after the flood left her unable to pick up bread supplies.

Some sections of state highways that reopened underwater on Tuesday, including sections of State Highway 1.

The NZTA said the highway closures remained on the Ashburton and Hinds bridges at SH1 and SH73 (Porters Pass) between Springfield and Castle Hill.

A handful of residents were evacuated from homes in Mid-Canterbury on Tuesday evening. Selwyn County Council said about 10 homes were affected by the floods across its area.

Flooded sites in Mid Canterbury on Tuesday.

The New Zealand Defense Forces stepped in to move people and goods where transport links were cut off.

The Army sent drinking water to Ashburton from Christchurch as the Air Force dropped supplies on Mt Somers, evacuated two people from Porters Alpine Resort and transported council engineers so they could control the infrastructure.

Both forces have also assisted in transporting medical patients.

Rural counties that remain cut off mean that some dairy farmers are facing milk spills.

Nick Giera, president of the Mid-Canterbury Federal Farmers Dairy Sector, said while many farmers had dried their cows before the storm, those supplying winter milk would lose the crop until the cisterns could pass.

Arrowsmith Station worker Graham Jones says the weekend rain was the heaviest he had seen in 11 years of work on the Mid-Canterbury farm.

Closed roads would mean some were also struggling to supply food, he said.

Timaru farmer Graham Talbot estimated that about 30 acres of his 600-hectare Claremont farm would have been completely submerged.

There is just so much rain in the system that the farm is completely flooded, Talbot said. This will probably cost us a good $ 70,000 just in terms of repositioning and repair costs.

In the Mt Hutt ski area west of Christchurch, rain damaged the driveway and lowered the snow base, but skifield remains on track to open on June 11 as planned.

Manager James McKenzie said there was a lot of work to be done fixing and reopening the road and smelting equipment, including chair lifts. Staff arrived by helicopter Monday to relieve those who had been there all weekend, McKenzie said.

Before the storm: Mt Hutt had dried up on the bones on April 22nd.

After the storm: Mt Hutts snowy slopes and heavy ice chair erection on June 1st.

Air New Zealand, meanwhile, has added extra flights between Timaru and Wellington for the coming days and Queens Birthday weekend, and has offered to hold essential supplies or emergency personnel until the SH1 can be fully reopened.

University of Canterbury structural engineering professor Alessandro Palermo said even a temporary overhaul of the Ashburton Bridge to reopen the highway could take several weeks.

He estimated that the cost of permanent repairs to columns or columns would be in the order of hundreds of thousands of dollars, or since the bridge was too old NZTA could choose to rebuild at a cost of millions.

John Tookey, professor of construction at Auckland University of Technology, said the bridge damage is substantial and troubling and the structure would only tolerate minimal traffic levels while repairs were completed.